Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here — and It's Even Better Than We Imagined

Save up to 50 percent on brands like Kate Spade, Spanx, Nike, Tory Burch, and Ray-Ban
By Claire Harmeyer November 28, 2021 11:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Although Black Friday tends to get more buzz for its huge discounts, Cyber Monday typically offers better deals by slashing those already-marked-down prices even more. Plus, those double discounts often start racking up before Monday rolls around — and that's exactly what's happening at Nordstrom right now. The Nordstrom Cyber Monday 2021 Sale dropped on Saturday, and it's even better than we imagined it would be.

For style lovers, there's no better place to turn to for designer deals than Nordstrom. With its wide variety of high-end designers like Tory Burch, Rag & Bone, and Rebecca Minkoff, plus some of our favorite everyday brands like Madewell, Free People, and Ugg, Nordstrom is our go-to for all things fashion. And for Cyber Monday 2021, Nordstrom marked down more than 27,000 women's clothes, shoes, accessories, and beauty items

Now through November 30, from the comfort of your couch, you can score up to 50 percent off fashion finds from top brands like Ray-Ban, Sam Edelman, Nike, and Zella.  Spanx leggings — which are loved by celebs like Oprah and Jennifer Garnerare discounted by 20 percent (and sure to sell out), Tory Burch and Coach handbags are hundreds of dollars off, this Kate Spade shoulder bag is half off (yes, really!), and this Sam Edelman puffer jacket is marked down 40 percent. You'll also find major price cuts on beauty favorites from Charlotte Tilbury and Laura Mercier, plus home items like Barefoot Dreams blankets and Voluspa candles.

If you missed out on the biggest Nordstrom Black Friday deals you were pining over, don't worry: Cyber Monday is here, and it's bringing a slew of new sales to go crazy for. But just like on Friday, Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale is in high demand, so don't wait on items that catch your eye. Below, browse the 31 best deals on clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, beauty finds, and home goods.

Best Clothing Deals:

Best Shoe Deals:

Best Handbag Deals:

Best Accessory Deals:

Best Beauty Deals: 

Best Home Deals: 

