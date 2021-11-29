Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here — and It's Even Better Than We Imagined
Although Black Friday tends to get more buzz for its huge discounts, Cyber Monday typically offers better deals by slashing those already-marked-down prices even more. Plus, those double discounts often start racking up before Monday rolls around — and that's exactly what's happening at Nordstrom right now. The Nordstrom Cyber Monday 2021 Sale dropped on Saturday, and it's even better than we imagined it would be.
For style lovers, there's no better place to turn to for designer deals than Nordstrom. With its wide variety of high-end designers like Tory Burch, Rag & Bone, and Rebecca Minkoff, plus some of our favorite everyday brands like Madewell, Free People, and Ugg, Nordstrom is our go-to for all things fashion. And for Cyber Monday 2021, Nordstrom marked down more than 27,000 women's clothes, shoes, accessories, and beauty items.
Now through November 30, from the comfort of your couch, you can score up to 50 percent off fashion finds from top brands like Ray-Ban, Sam Edelman, Nike, and Zella. Spanx leggings — which are loved by celebs like Oprah and Jennifer Garner — are discounted by 20 percent (and sure to sell out), Tory Burch and Coach handbags are hundreds of dollars off, this Kate Spade shoulder bag is half off (yes, really!), and this Sam Edelman puffer jacket is marked down 40 percent. You'll also find major price cuts on beauty favorites from Charlotte Tilbury and Laura Mercier, plus home items like Barefoot Dreams blankets and Voluspa candles.
If you missed out on the biggest Nordstrom Black Friday deals you were pining over, don't worry: Cyber Monday is here, and it's bringing a slew of new sales to go crazy for. But just like on Friday, Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale is in high demand, so don't wait on items that catch your eye. Below, browse the 31 best deals on clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, beauty finds, and home goods.
Best Clothing Deals:
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98)
- Zella Live in High Waist Leggings, $44.25 (orig. $59)
- Sam Edelman Teddy Bear Long Coat, $149.90 (orig. $220)
- Sam Edelman Iridescent Water Repellent Hooded Puffer, $119.90 (orig. $200)
- Free People Marlie Pullover, $64.80 (orig. $108)
- Good American Good Legs Skinny Jeans, $69.30 (orig. $99)
- Avec Les Filles Puffer Coat, $149.90 (orig. $249)
- Nordstrom Chasmere Turtleneck Sweater, $79.90 (orig. $119)
Best Shoe Deals:
- Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal, $64.90–$110 (orig. $100–$110)
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe, $128 (orig. $160)
- Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe, $135 (orig. $180)
- Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal, $159.60 (orig. $228)
- Crocs Classic Lined Slipper, $52.49 (orig. $59.99)
- Marc Fisher LTD Pauline Chelsea Boot, $119.40 (orig. $199)
- Vans Old Skool Sneaker, $48 (orig. $59.95)
Best Handbag Deals:
- Tory Burch McGraw Leather Satchel, $278.60 (orig. $398)
- Tory Burch McGraw Leather Tote, $278.60 (orig. $398)
- Kate Spade New York Blooms Medium Leather Shoulder Bag, $174 (orig. $348)
- Kate Spade New York All Day Large Leather Tote, $136.80 (orig. $228)
- Coach Ergo Leather Shoulder Bag, $276.50 (orig. $395)
- Dagne Dover Medium Landon Neoprene Carryall Duffle Bag, $136 (orig. $170)
- Rebecca Minkoff M.A.B. Leather Bag, $118.80 (orig. $198)
Best Accessory Deals:
- Ray-Ban Standard Original 58mm Aviator Sunglasses, $107.10 (orig. $153)
- Kate Spade New York One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace, $34.80 (orig. $58)
- Madewell Stembend Ear Jackets, $12.50 (orig. $25)
- Slip Pure Silk Adult Pleated Face Covering, $29.25 (orig. $39)
Best Beauty Deals:
- NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $11.05–$25.50 (orig. $13–$30)
- Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream, $17.60–$46.50 (orig. $22–$58)
- Charlotte Tilbury Celestial Pearl Luxury Palette of Pearls Eyeshadow Palette, $47.60 (orig. $56)
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go Eye & Lip Set, $42.50 (orig. $50)
- Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $19.55–$33.15 (orig. $23–$29)
Best Home Deals:
- Theragun PRO Percussive Therapy Massager, $399 (orig. $599)
- Casper 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set, $54.50–$84.50 (orig. $109–$169)
- Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket, $144 (orig. $180)
- Voluspa Japonica Classic Candle, $21 (orig. $28)
