Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Here! Shop Our Top 24 Must-Have Styles Under $100

Image zoom

When it comes to Cyber Monday sales, there’s one place we know we can score big on all of our favorite fashion brands: Nordstrom. After slashing prices in half on over 26,000 items during its Black Friday Cyber Sale, the beloved retailer is dropping prices even lower (yes, we’re not joking!). It’s offering even deeper discounts on best-selling items such as Spanx leggings, Kate Spade handbags, and Hunter rain boots — just to name a few.

Nordies fans know that its Cyber Monday Sale is where the magic really happens, which is why we’re not wasting any time adding our favorites to our shopping carts. With so many styles on sale for up to 60 percent off, we’re scooping up plenty of fashionable finds from Free People, Rebecca Minkoff, Topshop, Levi’s, Kendra Scott, and more. The best part? Everything we’ve featured here is on sale for under $100 (with plenty of under-$50 items, too!).

So, if you’re looking to shop and save big on tons of must-have brands and styles at Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale, check out 24 of our top under-$100 picks to get your shopping carts started. Hurry though, these incredible deals won’t last forever!

Best Tops Deals

Image zoom

Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic, $99.90 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com

BP. V-Neck Eyelash Chenille Sweater, $31.90 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

CeCe Lace & Ruffle Detail Long Sleeve Blouse, $58.90 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt, $84.80 (orig. $158); nordstrom.com

Best Handbags Deals

Image zoom

Rebecca Minkoff Stella Leather Tote, $99 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Kate Spade New York Mini Jackson Street Cayli Crossbody Bag, $78.98 (orig. $158); nordstrom.com

Rebecca Minkoff Mini Mac Crossbody Bag, $99 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Rebecca Minkoff Mini Avery Leather Tote, $99 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Best Coats and Jackets Deals

Image zoom

Topshop Carly Coat, $75 (orig. $125); nordstrom.com

Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Zip Jacket, $57.90 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

BlankNYC Onto the Next Faux Leather Drape Front Jacket, $43.98 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

Kenneth Cole Faux Fur Trim Puffer Jacket, $99 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

Best Shoes Deals

Image zoom

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe, $99.90 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

Ugg Karel Boot, $99.90 (orig. $154.95); nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Kinga Knee High Boot, $79.90 (orig. $129.95–$133.95); nordstrom.com

Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boot, $99.90 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

Best Pants and Leggings Deals

Image zoom

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Levi’s 721 Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $38.90 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Kut From The Kloth Diana Stretch Corduroy Skinny Pants, $49.90 (orig. $69.50); nordstrom.com

Best Accessories Deals

Image zoom