Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Here! Shop Our Top 24 Must-Have Styles Under $100

When it comes to Cyber Monday sales, there’s one place we know we can score big on all of our favorite fashion brands: Nordstrom. After slashing prices in half on over 26,000 items during its Black Friday Cyber Sale, the beloved retailer is dropping prices even lower (yes, we’re not joking!). It’s offering even deeper discounts on best-selling items such as Spanx leggings, Kate Spade handbags, and Hunter rain boots — just to name a few.
Nordies fans know that its Cyber Monday Sale is where the magic really happens, which is why we’re not wasting any time adding our favorites to our shopping carts. With so many styles on sale for up to 60 percent off, we’re scooping up plenty of fashionable finds from Free People, Rebecca Minkoff, Topshop, Levi’s, Kendra Scott, and more. The best part? Everything we’ve featured here is on sale for under $100 (with plenty of under-$50 items, too!).
So, if you're looking to shop and save big on tons of must-have brands and styles at Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale, check out 24 of our top under-$100 picks to get your shopping carts started.
Best Tops Deals
- Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic, $99.90 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com
- BP. V-Neck Eyelash Chenille Sweater, $31.90 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
- CeCe Lace & Ruffle Detail Long Sleeve Blouse, $58.90 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com
- Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt, $84.80 (orig. $158); nordstrom.com
Best Handbags Deals
- Rebecca Minkoff Stella Leather Tote, $99 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com
- Kate Spade New York Mini Jackson Street Cayli Crossbody Bag, $78.98 (orig. $158); nordstrom.com
- Rebecca Minkoff Mini Mac Crossbody Bag, $99 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com
- Rebecca Minkoff Mini Avery Leather Tote, $99 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com
Best Coats and Jackets Deals
- Topshop Carly Coat, $75 (orig. $125); nordstrom.com
- Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Zip Jacket, $57.90 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com
- BlankNYC Onto the Next Faux Leather Drape Front Jacket, $43.98 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com
- Kenneth Cole Faux Fur Trim Puffer Jacket, $99 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com
Best Shoes Deals
- Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe, $99.90 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com
- Ugg Karel Boot, $99.90 (orig. $154.95); nordstrom.com
- Steve Madden Kinga Knee High Boot, $79.90 (orig. $129.95–$133.95); nordstrom.com
- Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boot, $99.90 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com
Best Pants and Leggings Deals
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
- Levi’s 721 Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
- Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $38.90 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com
- Kut From The Kloth Diana Stretch Corduroy Skinny Pants, $49.90 (orig. $69.50); nordstrom.com
Best Accessories Deals
- Kendra Scott Edie Cuff, $34.98 (orig. $70); nordstrom.com
- Gorjana Bali Parker Hoop Drop earrings, $29.98 (orig. $60); nordstrom.com
- Quay Australia Sweet Darlin 58mm Flat Front Cat Eye Sunglasses, $33 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com
- Barefoot Dreams Cozy Chic Beanie, $26.80 (orig. $40); nordstrom.com