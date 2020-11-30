Nordstrom Marked Down Over 33,000 Items for Cyber Monday — Here Are the 25 Worth Adding to Your Cart
Including Vince, Tory Burch, Rag & Bone, and more
Nordstrom is a go-to for many shoppers. And when the department store has a sale, we immediately drop what we’re doing to check it out — and right now, we’re doing just that.
Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale is live, and not only can you score up to 50 percent off over 33,000 styles from brands like Calvin Klein, Ugg, Vince, Free People, Zella, and Nike, but you can also take an extra 25 percent off all clearance for even bigger savings. Nordstrom is also slashing prices on designer clearance styles by 40 percent — we’ve even seen some deals as high as 68 percent off! The discounts include celeb-loved labels like Gucci, Valentino, Prada, Burberry, and Max Mara.
Deals this good may have you wondering, “What’s the catch?” There isn’t one! To make things even easier, Nordstrom has already listed all sale prices, so you don’t need to worry about entering a promo code. The only thing you do have to worry about is adding your favorite items to your Nordstrom shopping cart before a) they sell out; and b) the sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on December 1.
With so many amazing deals on clothing, shoes, handbags, beauty, and more, knowing where to start can be tough. To help, we picked out 25 of the best items on sale for big savings this holiday season. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a shoe lover on your list (we suggest these comfy Sam Edelman loafer mules for $49) or a luxe cashmere sweater for yourself (like this Vince number that’s on sale for $118 off its original price), these should be scooped up ASAP.
Scroll down to check out 25 of our top sale picks from Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale now.
The Best Clothing Deals
- Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, $57.82 (orig. $98)
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98)
- Vince Funnel Neck Boiled Cashmere Sweater, $276.50 (orig. $395)
- Madewell Puff Sleeve Wrap Front Midi Dress, $82.60 (orig. $118)
- Rag & Bone Nina High Waist Skinny Jeans, $168.75 (orig. $225)
Best Designer Deals
- Moncler 62mm Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses, $175.50 (orig. $390)
- Victoria Beckham Mock Neck Long Sleeve Pleated Midi Dress, $1,134 (orig. $1,890)
- Jimmy Choo Auna Mule Sandal, $315 (orig. $545)
- Mansur Gavriel Mini Mini Leather Bucket Bag, $311.55 (orig. $465)
- Zimmermann Juliette Cross Stitch Floral Midi Dress, $510 (orig. $850)
Best Handbags Deals
- Rebecca Minkoff Mason Clutch, $85.50 (orig. $228)
- Kate Spade New York Roulette Large Leather Hobo Bag, $134.10 (orig. $298)
- Longchamp Small 1980 Python Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag, $211.50 (orig. $470)
- Rag & Bone Passenger Perforated Leather Tote, $247.50 (orig. $550)
- Tory Burch Mini Miller Leather Hobo Bag, $250.24 (orig. $498)
Best Shoes Deals
- Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie, $94.90 (orig. $189.95)
- Timberland Jayne Waterproof Bootie, $79.90 (orig. $164.95)
- Aquatalia Nadie Waterproof Bootie, $177.75 (orig. $395)
- Sam Edelman Evelan Chain Loafer Mule, $48.67 (orig. $129.95)
- Vince Camuto Pelsna Knee High Boot, $103.05 (orig. $228.95)
Best Beauty Deals
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Aurora Glow Kit, $20 (orig. $40)
- Laura Mercier Lip Glacé Gloss Trio Set, $29.40 (orig. $56)
- Kylie Skin Coconut Body Lotion, $16.80 (orig. $24)
- PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device, $69.30 (orig. $99)
- La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection, $255 (orig. $340)
Shop More Cyber Monday 2020 Sales:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Oprah-Loved Brand Makes Comfy, Podiatrist-Backed Shoes —and It Just Dropped a Huge Cyber Monday Sale
- Nordstrom Marked Down Over 33,000 Items for Cyber Monday — Here Are the 25 Worth Adding to Your Cart
- Jennifer Garner Once Said She Recommends This Comfy Spanx Bra to All Her Friends — and It’s on Sale
- Amazon Dropped 200+ Deals on Top-Rated Earbuds from Bose, Samsung, Sony, and More — Hours Before Cyber Monday