Nordstrom Marked Down Over 33,000 Items for Cyber Monday — Here Are the 25 Worth Adding to Your Cart

Nordstrom is a go-to for many shoppers. And when the department store has a sale, we immediately drop what we’re doing to check it out — and right now, we’re doing just that.

Deals this good may have you wondering, “What’s the catch?” There isn’t one! To make things even easier, Nordstrom has already listed all sale prices, so you don’t need to worry about entering a promo code. The only thing you do have to worry about is adding your favorite items to your Nordstrom shopping cart before a) they sell out; and b) the sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on December 1.

With so many amazing deals on clothing, shoes, handbags, beauty, and more, knowing where to start can be tough. To help, we picked out 25 of the best items on sale for big savings this holiday season. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a shoe lover on your list (we suggest these comfy Sam Edelman loafer mules for $49) or a luxe cashmere sweater for yourself (like this Vince number that’s on sale for $118 off its original price), these should be scooped up ASAP.

Scroll down to check out 25 of our top sale picks from Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale now.

The Best Clothing Deals

Best Designer Deals

Best Handbags Deals

Best Shoes Deals

Best Beauty Deals

