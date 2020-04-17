Image zoom Nordstrom

A Nordstrom sale is great news in and of itself — but when that sale includes tons of items marked down to under $20, it’s amazing news. Luckily for all of us, that’s exactly what Nordstrom’s newest clearance sale includes: Tons of cute and cheap finds for under $20, with new markdowns up to 60 percent off. If this isn’t the best Friday surprise, we don’t know what is.

But there’s a lot to sift through: Selected items in women’s, men’s, and kid’s clothing are all on sale, as well as shoes and accessories. There’s also a limited-time sale on summer-ready styles that only lasts until Saturday, April 18, at 12 p.m. ET. Discounts range from 25 to 50 percent and include brands like Madewelland Hue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Even better, the clothing items included are all perfect for warmer weather, so you can consider filling up your shopping bag as a way of preparing for summer. Options like this Band of Gypsies Smocked Bodice Long Sleeve Minidress — which is only $19.60! — are going to be staples in your wardrobe when the weather heats up.

RELATED: Thousands of Sandals Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now — Here Are 11 Pairs Worth Shopping

With so many items on sale, we rounded up our 10 favorite cute and cheap finds under $20 to help you narrow down your choices. Whether you’re looking for a new dress, new leggings, or even a new jumpsuit, there’s something on here for you.

Keep reading for our picks, and check out everything on sale on Nordstrom’s website.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Hue Ultra Wide Waistband Leggings, $18 (orig. $36); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee, $11.70 (orig. $19.50); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Casual Open Front Cardigan, $15.60 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Angie Floral Off the Shoulder Wide Leg Crop Jumpsuit, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Stripe Drapey Mock Neck Top, $18 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! All in Favor Simone Floral Wrap Front Minidress, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Scalloped Satin Cami, $10 (orig. $25); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Paperbag Waist Double Cloth Pants, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Band of Gypsies Smocked Bodice Long Sleeve Minidress, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Billabong Cut Through Crop Wide Leg Pants, $18.38 (orig. $45.95); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more.