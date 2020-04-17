10 Cute and Cheap Fashion Finds You Can Buy at Nordstrom Right Now — All Under $20
These items are all super versatile
A Nordstrom sale is great news in and of itself — but when that sale includes tons of items marked down to under $20, it’s amazing news. Luckily for all of us, that’s exactly what Nordstrom’s newest clearance sale includes: Tons of cute and cheap finds for under $20, with new markdowns up to 60 percent off. If this isn’t the best Friday surprise, we don’t know what is.
But there’s a lot to sift through: Selected items in women’s, men’s, and kid’s clothing are all on sale, as well as shoes and accessories. There’s also a limited-time sale on summer-ready styles that only lasts until Saturday, April 18, at 12 p.m. ET. Discounts range from 25 to 50 percent and include brands like Madewelland Hue.
Even better, the clothing items included are all perfect for warmer weather, so you can consider filling up your shopping bag as a way of preparing for summer. Options like this Band of Gypsies Smocked Bodice Long Sleeve Minidress — which is only $19.60! — are going to be staples in your wardrobe when the weather heats up.
With so many items on sale, we rounded up our 10 favorite cute and cheap finds under $20 to help you narrow down your choices. Whether you’re looking for a new dress, new leggings, or even a new jumpsuit, there’s something on here for you.
Keep reading for our picks, and check out everything on sale on Nordstrom’s website.
Buy It! Hue Ultra Wide Waistband Leggings, $18 (orig. $36); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee, $11.70 (orig. $19.50); nordstrom.com
Buy It! BP. Casual Open Front Cardigan, $15.60 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Angie Floral Off the Shoulder Wide Leg Crop Jumpsuit, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell Stripe Drapey Mock Neck Top, $18 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com
Buy It! All in Favor Simone Floral Wrap Front Minidress, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
Buy It! BP. Scalloped Satin Cami, $10 (orig. $25); nordstrom.com
Buy It! BP. Paperbag Waist Double Cloth Pants, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Band of Gypsies Smocked Bodice Long Sleeve Minidress, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Billabong Cut Through Crop Wide Leg Pants, $18.38 (orig. $45.95); nordstrom.com
