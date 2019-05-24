There are so many reasons to love a cute crossbody handbag. Not only are they perfect for fitting just the essentials (wallet, phone, keys, lipstick), but they allow you to go out hands-free without worrying about putting your bag down and losing it. Basically, a good crossbody bag is an essential to any wardrobe, and this spring season crossbody bags are majorly on trend. Royals are even fans of the crossbody style! Meghan Markle has been seen carrying the East/West Crossbody style from Edinburgh-based luxury designer, Strathberry, which runs upwards of $700 or more.

But trendy handbags don’t have to cost a fortune. In fact, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale currently has the season’s cutest crossbody bags for up to 50 percent off. You can snag this gorgeous Tory Burch crossbody for more than $100 off and this adorable Topshop option for half off. But you’ll have to act fast! The sale only lasts until June 2, and with deals this good they are sure to sell out quickly. Keep reading to shop all seven of our favorite discounted crossbody bags before they’re gone.

Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Crossbody Bag, $267 (orig. $398); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Cult Gaia Luna Crossbody Bag, $164 (orig. $328); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Danse Lente Mini Phoebe Leather Bag, $302 (orig. $430); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Capri Buckle Crossbody Bag, $24 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Longchamp 3D Leather Crossbody Bag, $258 (orig. $385); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Tory Burch Tilda Print Nylon Swingpack, $133 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Kate Double Zip Leather Crossbody Bag, $149 (orig. $248); nordstrom.com