Nordstrom Just Launched Cloth Face Masks — and They’re $4 Each

They're available for purchase in packs of six

Nordstrom is the latest retailer to add reusable face masks to its lineup.

The department store recently released cloth face masks on its website that are available for online purchase (curbside pickup is not an option). Made out of 100 percent cotton, the pleated face masks have elastic ear loops covered in cloth for added comfort. You can grab a six pack of all-black masks, all-white masks, or a mix of the two, for $24 — that means each one costs just $4.

Nordstrom is also offering free shipping in the United States on most of its products, including the masks.

If you’re looking for other things to add to your cart, Nordstrom’s ‘Be Well’ storefront is filled with everything from loungewear to beauty essentials to keep you comfy at home.

Ever since the CDC recommended that all Americans wear face coverings to help slow the spread of coronavirus, many brands have pivoted to producing them. From Gap to Etsy, you can find tons of reusable face masks online for your entire family.

