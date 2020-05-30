Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Thousands of Summer Dresses Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now — Here Are 12 You Need to Buy

In case you haven’t noticed, Nordstrom’s been dropping major sales and flash deals over the past few months, and right now, the website’s markdowns are better than ever. Thousands of items are discounted by up to 60 percent thanks to its big Clearance Sale.

While everything from these flattering leggings to these comfortable sandals is on sale, some of the best deals we’ve seen so far have been on summer dresses from the department store’s popular Nordstrom Made private label lines.

Nordstrom Made Summer Dresses on Sale:

Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Floral Smocked Utility Dress, $69.30 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

Chelsea28 Long Sleeve Button Front Dress, $55.60 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com

1901 Polka Dot Long Sleeve Maxi Wrap Dress, $55.60 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com

Leith Floral Print Maxi Dress, $49.98 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Signature Floral Stretch Silk A-Line Dress, $179.40 (orig. $299); nordstrom.com

To help you get started, we rounded up some of our favorite marked-down Nordstrom Made summer dresses on sale below. Keep reading to shop them all before they jump back to their original prices.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Chelsea28 Flutter Sleeve Wrap Dress, $49.98 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Bow Front Plaid Ruffle Dress, $118.30 (orig. $169); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Treasure & Bond A-Line Tank Midi Dress, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Signature Button Front Stretch Silk Dress, $149.50 (orig. $229); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Leith Print High-Slit Midi Dress, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Chelsea28 Cross Front Ruffle Fit & Flare Dress, $59.60 (orig. $149); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Chelsea28 Empire Waist Button Front Sundress, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com