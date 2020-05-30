Thousands of Summer Dresses Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now — Here Are 12 You Need to Buy
Score markdowns on coveted in-house brands like Leith, 1901, and Chelsea28
In case you haven’t noticed, Nordstrom’s been dropping major sales and flash deals over the past few months, and right now, the website’s markdowns are better than ever. Thousands of items are discounted by up to 60 percent thanks to its big Clearance Sale.
While everything from these flattering leggings to these comfortable sandals is on sale, some of the best deals we’ve seen so far have been on summer dresses from the department store’s popular Nordstrom Made private label lines.
Nordstrom Made Summer Dresses on Sale:
- Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Floral Smocked Utility Dress, $69.30 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com
- Chelsea28 Long Sleeve Button Front Dress, $55.60 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com
- 1901 Polka Dot Long Sleeve Maxi Wrap Dress, $55.60 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com
- Leith Floral Print Maxi Dress, $49.98 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com
- Nordstrom Signature Floral Stretch Silk A-Line Dress, $179.40 (orig. $299); nordstrom.com
Right now, you can shop this silky wrap dress for less than $50 and this cute mini for 60 percent off. If you’re looking for some more casual styles, this comfortable cotton dress is on sale for only $47, and this easy-breezy sundress is discounted by 40 percent.
To help you get started, we rounded up some of our favorite marked-down Nordstrom Made summer dresses on sale below. Keep reading to shop them all before they jump back to their original prices.
Buy It! Chelsea28 Flutter Sleeve Wrap Dress, $49.98 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Bow Front Plaid Ruffle Dress, $118.30 (orig. $169); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Treasure & Bond A-Line Tank Midi Dress, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Nordstrom Signature Button Front Stretch Silk Dress, $149.50 (orig. $229); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Leith Print High-Slit Midi Dress, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Chelsea28 Cross Front Ruffle Fit & Flare Dress, $59.60 (orig. $149); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Chelsea28 Empire Waist Button Front Sundress, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
