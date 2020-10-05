Nordstrom Marked Down Over 16,000 Items in Its Clearance Sale — Here Are 7 Worth Shopping

There are so many reasons we’re excited for the arrival of fall: Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, a new roster of binge-worthy Netflix shows, and most of all, hundreds of new markdowns that were just added to Nordstrom’s epic Clearance Sale. We’re talking fall-ready boots and booties, cozy cardigans, booty-flattering denim, designer handbags, and so much more — all for up to 40 percent off (we’ve even spotted some items on sale for as much as half-off, too!)
Nordies fans, this is the time to start stocking your shopping carts. With over 16,000 must-have styles on sale — including clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, and beauty products — it’s no wonder items are already selling out quickly. Whether you’re looking to refresh your cold-weather wardrobe with a cozy faux-fur teddy coat (we like this one from Sam Edelman that’s on sale for under $100) or snag a luxe beauty tool for a fraction of its original price, this is one clearance sale that you don’t want to sleep on.
With so many items to choose from, knowing where to begin can be a bit overwhelming. To get you started, we picked out seven of the coolest newly-added sale styles that are sure to become your go-tos for the seasons ahead. First things we’re scooping up include this $25 chunky knit cardigan from BP., this pair of frayed skinny jeans for $95 off their original price from the Meghan Markle-approved denim brand Mother, and these gorgeous gold huggie hoop earrings on sale for just $27.
Scroll down to shop these and more newly added sale styles from Nordstrom before they’re gone.
Buy It! Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush, $127.50 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com
Buy It! BP. Open Stitch Cardigan, $24.50 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Sam Edelman Faux Fur Teddy Coat, $99.90 (orig. $149); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Mother Looker Ripped High Waist Fray Ankle Skinny Jeans, $142.80 (orig. $238); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Tory Burch Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag, $298.80 (orig. $498); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Sam Edelman Laurie Platform Combat Boots, $99.90 (orig. $179.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Adina’s Jewels Cubic Zirconia Huggie Hoops, $27 (orig. $54); nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.