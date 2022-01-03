Shop

Everything on Sale at Nordstrom Is an Extra 25% Off Until Midnight

Including Ugg slippers, fleece zip-up jackets, and more
By Alex Warner January 03, 2022 04:00 PM
Planning to clean out your closet? Now's a great time to donate what you no longer wear and make room for some cute new clothes — especially since one of our favorite stores is having a massive sale. 

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale may have ended yesterday, but today, the department store surprised us with an even better offer: Until midnight PT, you can score an extra 25 percent off almost everything in the Nordstrom clearance section. Yep, that means double discounts galore! 

There are more than 17,000 items with jaw-droppingly steep markdowns, including clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories. That's quite a bit to sift through when there's so little time left to shop, so to help you get started, we pulled our top 10 favorite things you can get for less during this Nordstrom sale. 

Best Deals from the Nordstrom Clearance Section 

Some of our must-buy clearance sale finds include this supremely soft fleece zip-up jacket from Levi's for $105 off and these Spanx faux leather leggings in a trendy snake pattern, now less than $50. And don't forget to add Ray-Ban sunglasses to your cart while they're $88 off. 

If your shoe rack is due for a little refresh, these '70s-inspired faux shearling-covered mules are more than half-off, and these chunky lug sole Chelsea boots are currently $114 off. Speaking of footwear, we also discovered the cheetah-print version of the Ugg slippers that celebrities like Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber wear on sale for just $62, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen recently. 

Friendly reminder that this special Nordstrom discount ends at midnight PT on January 3, which means there are just a few hours left to save big. So whether you've got a Nordstrom gift card to spend or are looking to treat yourself for the new year, we suggest checking out ASAP. 

Scroll down to shop our 10 favorite Nordstrom sale finds before prices go back up tomorrow! 

Buy It! Wayf Nelle Half Zip Pullover, $37.42 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Mock Neck Crop Sweater, $39 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Spanx Snake Print Faux Leather Leggings, $44.09 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Buy It! House of Want Newbie Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag, $51.44 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Vince Camuto Rimindel Faux Shearling Platform Mule, $51.75 (orig. $111); nordstrom.com

Buy It! French Connection Sheryl Long Sleeve Side Slit Jersey Dress, $51.75–$69 (orig. $138); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal, $61.87 (orig. $110); nordstrom.com 

Buy It! Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses, $72.44 (orig. $161); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Marc Fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boot, $74.92 (orig. $188.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Levi's High Pile Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket, $94.42–$97.42 (orig. $200); nordstrom.com

