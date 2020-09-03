Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Nordstrom’s Clearance Sale Is Here! Score Up to 60% Off Tory Burch, Kate Somerville, Gucci, and More

As if shopping Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale wasn’t amazing enough, the department store just dropped yet another incredible sale right under our noses. This time, it’s offering up to 60 percent off thousands of must-have styles during its Clearance Sale, and believe us when we say, it’s one you don’t want to miss.

We already have our credit cards ready to go, and suggest you do the same — sizes are selling out quickly. We’re not wasting any time scooping up this colorblock leather crossbody bag from Tory Burch on sale for just $120, this chic plaid blazer from Meghan Markle-loved brand Veronica Beard that’s over $400 off its original price, and these snake-print booties from Marc Fisher for only $70. And you won't want to miss the fabulous beauty deals going on either, which include top skincare finds like this Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set for half off.

Scroll down to check out more of our favorite savings from the Nordstrom Clearance Sale before it ends.

Buy It! Tory Burch Perry Bombe Pieced Leather Crossbody Bag, $119.98 (orig. $298); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Marc Fisher Ulani Pointed Toe Bootie, $69.98 (orig. $199.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Veronica Beard Martel Plaid Dickey Jacket, $278 (orig. $695); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set, $60 (orig. $120); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Gibson Cozy V-Neck Top, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Club Monaco Pleated Crop Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $122.18 (orig. $298); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Gucci 54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $262.50 (orig. $375); nordstrom.com

Buy It! T3 Whirl Convertible Tapered Interchangeable Styling Wand, $99.99 (orig. $195); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Halogen Pleated Midi Skirt, $35.90 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com