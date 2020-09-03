Nordstrom’s Clearance Sale Is Here! Score Up to 60% Off Tory Burch, Kate Somerville, Gucci, and More
You’re not going to want to miss this
As if shopping Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale wasn’t amazing enough, the department store just dropped yet another incredible sale right under our noses. This time, it’s offering up to 60 percent off thousands of must-have styles during its Clearance Sale, and believe us when we say, it’s one you don’t want to miss.
With discounts on over 12,000 items, including clothes, shoes, handbags, accessories, and beauty products, the Nordstrom Clearance Sale is the perfect opportunity to shop for the fall season for less. Whether you’re in the market for a cozy new sweater, a trendy pair of booties, or a pretty pleated skirt, you’re sure to find it at a ridiculously good price. You can even snag designer styles on major sale, like this classic pair of cat-eye sunglasses from Gucci or this Stella McCartney sweater dress.
We already have our credit cards ready to go, and suggest you do the same — sizes are selling out quickly. We’re not wasting any time scooping up this colorblock leather crossbody bag from Tory Burch on sale for just $120, this chic plaid blazer from Meghan Markle-loved brand Veronica Beard that’s over $400 off its original price, and these snake-print booties from Marc Fisher for only $70. And you won't want to miss the fabulous beauty deals going on either, which include top skincare finds like this Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set for half off.
Scroll down to check out more of our favorite savings from the Nordstrom Clearance Sale before it ends.
Buy It! Tory Burch Perry Bombe Pieced Leather Crossbody Bag, $119.98 (orig. $298); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Marc Fisher Ulani Pointed Toe Bootie, $69.98 (orig. $199.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Veronica Beard Martel Plaid Dickey Jacket, $278 (orig. $695); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set, $60 (orig. $120); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Gibson Cozy V-Neck Top, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Club Monaco Pleated Crop Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $122.18 (orig. $298); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Gucci 54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $262.50 (orig. $375); nordstrom.com
Buy It! T3 Whirl Convertible Tapered Interchangeable Styling Wand, $99.99 (orig. $195); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Halogen Pleated Midi Skirt, $35.90 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com
