Nordstrom Put 28,000 Items on Sale for Black Friday — but These Are the 30 Worth Shopping

Including Levi’s jeans, an Ugg blanket, and cozy slippers
By Alex Warner November 25, 2021 11:00 PM
  • Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings
    $29.90
    ($69.00)
    shop it
    Nordstrom
  • Thread & Supply Wubby Jacket
    $39.90
    ($49.00)
    shop it
    Nordstrom
  • French Connection Mari Rib Knit Long Sleeve Minidress
    $96.00
    ($128.00)
    shop it
    Nordstrom
  • BCBGeneration Soffi Faux Fur Slipper
    $24.50
    ($48.95)
    shop it
  • APL TechLoom Bliss Knit Running Shoe
    $150.00
    ($200.00)
    shop it
  • BP. Kora Lug Chelsea Boot
    $49.90
    ($79.95)
    shop it
  • House of Want Newbie Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag
    $58.80
    ($98.00)
    shop it
  • Monica Viander Disco Huggie Hoop Earrings
    $71.25
    ($95.00)
    shop it
  • Les Specs Jealous Games 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
    $47.40
    ($79.00)
    shop it
  • Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist, & Lip Balm Set
    $19.55
    ($23.00)
    shop it
  • Our Place 3-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
    $95.00
    ($170.00)
    shop it

Whether you've been holiday shopping all month long or are just starting now, one thing is for sure: You've got to take advantage of Nordstrom's Black Friday sale today. 

Outside of its beloved Anniversary Sale, the department store offers some of its best deals of the year during Black Friday. Nordstrom has slashed prices on more than 28,000 items from its fashion, beauty, and home sections. You can score up to 40 percent off popular brands like Ugg, Zella, Frame, Reformation, Good American, and so many more.

Since you've probably got a long list of places to shop today, we're here to help you make the most of your time. We curated a list of some of our favorite things from Nordstrom's sale section that you've got to get before Black Friday ends. Everything is broken down by category below, so it's a breeze to browse and add things to your cart. 

If you're looking for a festive dress to wear to holiday parties, this cherry red ribbed knit dress may be the perfect option, and it's now under $100. It would look cute with these heeled booties from Sam Edelman that are 30 percent off. We'd be remiss to not share our love for Zella leggings, especially since this moto high-waisted style is a whopping $40 off in three different colors. Also, peep these Levi's jeans that are 40 percent off.   

Calling all beauty lovers! There are so many good skincare and makeup products on sale at Nordstrom right now, there's basically no excuse not to add them to your cart. This La Mer moisturizing set is valued at $445, but going for just $297, and this set of three Mario Badescu skin goodies is now under $20. 

As for home deals, this three-piece kitchen knife set from Our Place — a brand that Oprah Winfrey, Cameron Diaz, and Paris Hilton are fans of — is 44 percent off and available in four pretty colors. Plus, this set of All-Clad nonstick skillets is 33 percent off, and this snuggly knit Ugg blanket is 40 percent off.

Scroll down to shop the 30 Nordstrom deals worth adding to your cart during Black Friday today.

Best Clothing Deals  

Credit: Nordstrom

Best Shoe Deals 

Credit: Nordstrom

Best Handbag & Accessories Deals

Credit: Nordstrom

Best Beauty Deals 

Credit: Nordstrom

Best Home Deals

Credit: Nordstrom

Shop More Black Friday 2021 Sales

