9 of the Best Summer Styles to Snag from Nordstrom's Better Together Sale Before It Ends Tomorrow

It’s finally Friday, which is reason enough to celebrate, but Nordstrom is giving shoppers yet another reason to do a happy dance. No, we’re not talking about Nordstrom’s Spring Clearance Sale that’s going on right now (though it’s definitely worth checking out if you haven’t already). We’re talking about the retailer’s other selection of discounts, the Better Together Sale. Right now, Nordstrom is offering some of the cutest, comfiest, and most fashionable Summer Staycation styles for up to 40 percent off (we’ve even spotted select styles on sale for up to 50 percent off!).

If you haven’t been following Nordstrom’s Better Together Sale until now, here’s what it’s all about: Every 48 hours for a limited time, Nordstrom drops new and exciting markdowns. Each new sale features a different surprise category, meaning every two days, shoppers have the chance to score big on various styles, brands, and items. Sounds too good to be true, right?

We’re taking full advantage of the current Summer Staycation sale — which includes summer-ready clothes, shoes, and accessories — before it ends tomorrow, April 18 at 9:00 a.m. PT. The first things we’re adding to our shopping carts include this best-selling Madewell cotton tank top for just $9, a breezy eyelet maxi dress from J.Crew that’s half off, and these aptly named Cloudfeel espadrille sandals from Cole Haan marked down to $45.

Scroll down to shop nine of our favorite warm weather fashion picks from Nordstrom’s Summer Staycation Sale before it ends tomorrow!

Buy It! Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank, $8.70 (orig. $18.50); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Ray-Ban 51mm Square Sunglasses, $107.80 (orig. $154); nordstrom.com

Buy It! BlankNYC Boyfriend Denim Shorts, $45.56 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

Buy It! J.Crew Tiered Eyelet Maxi Dress, $124 (orig. $248); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Square Neck Ribbed Bodysuit, $13.50 (orig. $18); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Cole Haan Cloudfeel Espadrille Sandal, $45 (orig. $90); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lou & Grey Signaturesoft Plush Sweatshirt, $52.13 (orig. $69.50); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Madewell V-Neck Button Front Linen Blend Minidress, $55 (orig. $110); nordstrom.com

Buy It! BP High Waist Bike Shorts, $11.25 (orig. $15); nordstrom.com

