In case you haven’t noticed, Nordstrom’s Spring Sale has been getting better and better every day. Along with dropping surprise flash sales that last only 48 hours, the retailer has also slashed prices even further on its main sale selection. Right now, shoppers can score up to 60 percent off on thousands of products, including some of Nordstrom’s most popular styles.

Out of over 7,600 best-sellers on sale right now, we’ve rounded up 35 can’t-miss deals. Everything from these eternally popular Zella leggings (with over 5,000 five-star reviews!) to these celeb-approved Adidas Stan Smith sneakers are included on our list.

And it’s not just clothing and accessories that are discounted either. Tons of best-selling beauty and home products are on sale too. You can score this fan-favorite Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer for less than $40 and this personalized Anthropologie mug for just $8 right now.

Whether you’re looking for a new spring dress or a cozy blanket to snuggle up in, there’s something on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop our favorite best-selling products from the Nordstrom Spring Sale.

Best-Selling Clothing on Sale

Best-Selling Shoes on Sale

Best-Selling Accessories on Sale

Best-Selling Beauty Products on Sale

Best-Selling Home Products on Sale