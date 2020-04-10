Thousands of Nordstrom’s Best-Selling Products Are on Sale Right Now — Here Are the 35 Worth Shopping
Including the leggings with over 5,000 five-star reviews
In case you haven’t noticed, Nordstrom’s Spring Sale has been getting better and better every day. Along with dropping surprise flash sales that last only 48 hours, the retailer has also slashed prices even further on its main sale selection. Right now, shoppers can score up to 60 percent off on thousands of products, including some of Nordstrom’s most popular styles.
Out of over 7,600 best-sellers on sale right now, we’ve rounded up 35 can’t-miss deals. Everything from these eternally popular Zella leggings (with over 5,000 five-star reviews!) to these celeb-approved Adidas Stan Smith sneakers are included on our list.
And it’s not just clothing and accessories that are discounted either. Tons of best-selling beauty and home products are on sale too. You can score this fan-favorite Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer for less than $40 and this personalized Anthropologie mug for just $8 right now.
Whether you’re looking for a new spring dress or a cozy blanket to snuggle up in, there’s something on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop our favorite best-selling products from the Nordstrom Spring Sale.
Best-Selling Clothing on Sale
- Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress, $28–$39.90 (orig. $56); nordstrom.com
- Halogen Bateau Neck Sweater, $24.50 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
- Zella Live In High-Waist Leggings, $35.40 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com
- Reformation Rou Midi Fit and Flare Dress, $68.60 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
- Natori Understated Underwire T-Shirt Bra, $39.60 (orig. $66); nordstrom.com
- Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Circle Cardigan, $87 (orig. $116); nordstrom.com
- BlankNYC Life Changer Moto Jacket, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
Best-Selling Shoes on Sale
- Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slide, $59.90 (orig. $79.95); nordstrom.com
- Tory Burch Mini Miller Sandal, $73.50 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
- Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, $48 (orig. $80); nordstrom.com
- Vince Camuto Sathina Sandal, $47.58–$77.37 (orig. $118.95–$128.95); nordstrom.com
- Dr. Scholls No Chill Sneaker, $31.98–$49.99 (orig. $19.95); nordstrom.com
- Steve Madden Dover Chelsea Bootie, $39.98–$59.90 (orig. $99.95); nordstrom.com
- 1901 Taite Moc Loafer, $39.98 (orig. $99.95); nordstrom.com
Best-Selling Accessories on Sale
- Longchamp Le Pliage Club Tote, $116.25 (orig. $155); nordstrom.com
- Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Pendant Necklace, $14.50 (orig. $29); nordstrom.com
- Ray Ban Standard Original 58mm Aviator Sunglasses, $107.80–$118.30 (orig. $154-$169); nordstrom.com
- Longchamp Le Pliage Club Backpack, $83.98 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com
- Tory Burch Kira Camera Bag, $214.80 (orig. $358); nordstrom.com
- Quay Australia High Key 62mm Aviator Sunglasses, $48.75 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com
- Fjallraven Mini Kanken Water-Resistant Backpack, $52.50 (orig. $70); nordstrom.com
Best-Selling Beauty Products on Sale
- Becca Skin Love Essentials Kit, $28.80 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com
- Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Liquid Makeup, $36.55 (orig. $43); nordstrom.com
- Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer, $23.80 (orig. $28); nordstrom.com
- Mac Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, $20 (orig. $31); nordstrom.com
- Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector, $49.95 (orig. $47); nordstrom.com
- Clinique Liquid Facial Soap, $15.73 (orig. $18.50); nordstrom.com
- Peter Thomas Roth Thermal Therapy Duo, $43.50 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com
Best-Selling Home Products on Sale
- Jo Malone London Peony Blush Suede Scented Candle, $56.95 (orig. $67); nordstrom.com
- Nordstrom at Home Golden Two-Piece Salad Serving Set, $22.90 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com
- Nordstrom at Home Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw, $19.75 (orig. $39.50); nordstrom.com
- Corkcicle 24-ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler, $13.98 (orig. $34.95); nordstrom.com
- Anthropologie Home Folksong Monogram Mug, $7.20 (orig. $12); nordstrom.com
- Vinglace Wine Chiller, $53.96 (orig. $89.95); nordstrom.com
- Crosley Radio Cruiser Deluxe Turntable, $52.50 (orig. $69.95); nordstrom.com