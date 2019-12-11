Nordstrom Just Launched a Holiday Shop with Celeb-Approved Picks to Help You Find 'the Best Gift Ever'

Image zoom

Still struggling to find that perfect gift this holiday season? Time is running out, so Nordstrom just launched The Best Gift Ever! Holiday Shop. It’s full of unique, stylish, and thoughtful gifts that have been hand-picked by stars such as RuPaul, Chloë Sevigny, model and Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira, Vogue editor Grace Coddington, comedian Amy Sedaris, and fashion designer Simone Rocha, among many more. Needless to say, these finds are sure to be a hit with everyone on your shopping list.

To help get you started, we’ve further curated their selections below. From Barbie Ferreira’s lavender lingerie that’s almost too pretty to wear to RuPaul’s chic aromatherapy diffuser to a luxurious anti-aging facial serum picked out by Amy Sedaris that leaves skin hydrated and glowing, you’ll have your holiday shopping done in no time. And with so many items to choose from, we’ll bet you’ll want to treat yourself to something, too. Hey, no judgements!

Start shopping now so you can enjoy the rest of the holiday season stress-free thanks to Nordstrom’s Best Gift Ever! Holiday Shop, which can be found in its newly opened New York City store and online at Nordstrom.com through December 29.

Barbie Ferreira’s Pick: Lonely Bra & Matching Undies

Image zoom Getty; Nordstrom

Buy It! Lonely Gigi Flocked Mesh Underwire Bra, $99; nordstrom.com; Lonely Gigi Flocked Mesh Briefs, $60; nordstrom.com

Amy Sedaris’ Pick: Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum

Image zoom Getty; Nordstrom

Buy It! Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum, $350; nordstrom.com

RuPaul’s Pick: Serene House Aromatherapy Diffuser

Image zoom Nordstrom; Getty

Buy It! Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser, $69.99; nordstrom.com

Grace Coddington’s Pick: Comme des Garḉons Grace by Grace Coddington Eau de Toilette

Image zoom Getty; Nordstrom

Buy It! Comme des Garḉons Grace by Grace Coddington Eau de Toilette, $145; nordstrom.com

Simone Rocha’s Pick: Simone Rocha Large Imitation Pearl & Crystal Hair Clip

Image zoom

Buy It! Simone Rocha Large Imitation Pearl & Crystal Hair Clip, $175; nordstrom.com

Chloë Sevigny’s Pick: Birkenstock Arizona Sandal

Image zoom Nordstrom; Getty

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Suede Sandal, $134.95; nordstrom.com