Here's How to Get Early Access to Nordstrom's Huge Anniversary Sale — and More Helpful Tips

Get your credit cards ready because the Nordstrom Anniversary sale will be here before you know it. And good news if you’re a Nordy Club Nordstrom cardmember — you can shop the beloved retailer’s biggest sale of the year even sooner! Keep scrolling to find out how.

When Is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale officially kicks off on Friday, July 19 and runs through Sunday, August 4 — but Nordstrom cardmembers will have the chance to shop the sale one week before everyone else. Starting July 12, cardholders will gain early-access to the sale, which is huge considering tons of items tend to sell out quickly during this insane semi-annual sale.

But don’t fret if you’re not a Nordstrom cardmember already because it’s super easy (and free) to become one. All you have to do is apply for the Visa Signature and Platinum cards or the Nordstrom Retail credit card. There’s no annual fee for any of the cards, so all you have to do is get approved, add your card to your Nordstrom account, and get shopping!

What are the benefits of becoming a Nordstrom cardmember?

If you want the first pick of items included in the sale, you’ll definitely want to become a Nordstrom cardmember. Not only will you gain early access to the Anniversary sale and automatically be given Insider status in the Nordy Club, but you’ll also earn points faster toward your Nordstrom Notes. Basically how it works is that for every dollar spent, cardmembers will earn three points that add up to Nordstrom Notes, which can then be redeemed like cash in stores and online.

Plus, you can get a $60 bonus Note for future use if you make any purchase at Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack on the day you get approved for the card. That’s $60 of free money, people! So, if you become a cardmember ASAP, you could potentially use your free $60 during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

What will be on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Practically everything! Shoppers will find everything from the hottest trends to everyday essentials on sale from brands they know and love, including Topshop, Madewell, Rag & Bone, Veronica Beard, and more. What’s different about this Nordstrom sale is that even new arrivals will be marked down.

And on top of thousands of insane fashion markdowns, there will also be discounted prices on major beauty brands like La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury, Tom Ford, and more. While it’s still the middle of summer and we can’t imagine wearing anything more than a lightweight dress, Nordstrom will offer some amazing deals on fall-ready styles. Don’t worry, tons of summer pieces that will be on sale, too — but this just means you can get a head start on your autumn wardrobe.

Nordstrom has generously offered us a preview catalog of some of the things we can expect to find on sale — check it out here and be sure to bookmark this page. We’ll be updating it with some of the best deals you can snag during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale when it officially kicks off!

Of course, Nordstrom’s sale section is always chock-full of amazing styles. Scroll down to see what we’re eyeing — especially now that you can use your Nordstrom credit card and unlock that free $60 bonus Note ahead of the semi-annual sale.

