This Buttery-Soft Convertible Bra Is So Good, Nordstrom Shoppers Are 'Speechless'
One of the biggest sales of the summer has officially begun, and if you're a Nordstrom credit card holder, you can shop hundreds of incredible deals in fashion, beauty, and home categories before anyone else. Customer-loved brands including Nike, Charlotte Tilbury, Ugg, and even Dyson will be marked down, so if you've been waiting for a sign to finally add a special item to your cart, this is it.
If you're not already a cardmember, there's still time to sign up so you can take advantage of the early access period. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to the public on July 28, but until then, you'll have first pick of all the best deals, including 34 percent off this True & Co. convertible bra.
The bra is made from buttery-soft fabric and has a seamless design that's practically invisible under clothing, making it a reliable choice under T-shirts, dresses, and tanks alike. Plus, it's backed by hundreds of five-star reviewers, with one shopper saying it left her "speechless."
"After arriving home to my Nordstrom package after a tumultuous breakup, I immediately went inside and put this bra on," the reviewer says. "I stopped crying long enough to let out a sigh of pleasure and relief. If there was ever an item of clothing that could ease heartbreak, this is it."
Buy It! True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette, $28.90 (orig. $44); nordstrom.com
You can wear it as a traditional bra or cross the straps to transform it into a racerback bra for added support. Choose from five neutral shades or add them all to your cart to give yourself more variety. At the time of this writing, 1,250 people were viewing this bra, so who knows how long it will stay in stock once the big sale is available to everyone.
"This is my new favorite bra. I got this to be comfy at home under COVID clothes, but turns out, I can wear it anywhere even for sports," says one satisfied shopper. "I usually strap myself in with all kinds of underwire and then can't wait to take off my bra. This bra is so soft and comfortable that I forget I have a bra on…the fact that it converts is a real bonus under tanks."
If you're searching for an everyday bra that won't put a dent in your bank account, the True Body convertible bra should be at the top of your shopping list. Right now the bra is on sale for less than $30, but True & Co. is a popular brand that's known to sell out, so grab one while you still can.
