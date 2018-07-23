12 Ultra Chic Plus-Size Styles to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Amazon Prime Day may have officially ended, but Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is just getting started. Known as one of the biggest and best department store sales of the year, Nordstrom is offering up tons of discounts on clothing, shoes, handbags, beauty and much more. One of the major highlights is their incredibly chic selection of plus size clothing which includes tons of next season’s trends such as menswear-inspired plaid blazers, luxe leather skirts and romantic floral blouses. So scroll down to shop some of our favorite pieces on markdown and get ahead of fall’s biggest trends – for less! – at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale extravaganza going on now through August 5th.

Dresses

An oxford-striped shirtdress is a wardrobe staple that can be worn now and through fall, but if you’re looking for something more a little more romantic, a ruffled floral mini is great option. For something more minimal, opt for a sleek sheath dress with a tie detail at the waist.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Eliza J High/Low Faux Wrap Shirtdress, $98.90 (orig. $148); Tahari Short Sleeve Crepe Shift Dress, $91.90 (orig. $138); Chelsea28 Tiered Floral Tie Neck Dress, $85.90 (orig. $129)

Bottoms

Cropped jeans with a raw step hem are a major denim trend and perfect for wearing now with lace-up espadrilles and later for fall with a cute pair of ankle booties. For the office, try rocking a pair of sleek burgundy cropped trousers (one of the hottest hues for fall). And of course no fall wardrobe is complete without a leather skirt and this luxe pencil skirt is great for work and play.

Nordstrom

Buy It! KUT from the Kloth Reese Raw Step Hem Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $65.90 (orig. $99); Sejour Leather Pencil Skirt, $199.90 (orig. $299); Sejour Satin Trim Ankle Pants, $58.90 (orig. $89)

Jackets

An oversized moto jacket is a fun way to add some edge to your wardrobe! Pair it with everything from jeans and tee to dresses and jumpsuits. If you’re looking to try out fall’s menswear-inspired trend, a plaid blazer is a must-have; you can wear it now on cool summer nights with jean shorts and block heeled mules and later with cropped jeans (like the ones above!) or over a sleek midi dress. Another big trend for fall is tweed and this jacket is too cute.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Avec Les Filles Faux Shearling Biker Jacket, $149.90 (orig. $229); Standards & Practices Norm Glen Plaid Blazer, $89.90 (orig. $138); Lafayette 148 New York Lafayete Emelyn Tweed Jacket, $634.90 (orig. $948)

Tops

Dark florals are major for fall but if your style is a little more refined, try rocking a Victorian-inspired blouse with a gorgeous high neck. For something a little cozier, stock up on cute cardigans – like this slouchy, cocoon-style number that will make all of your fall outfits instantly more comfy.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Gibson Floral Print Wrap Dress, $49.90 (orig. $75); BP. Stitch Curve Hem Cardigan, $31.90 (orig. $49); Vince Camuto Flare Tie Cuff Blouse, $65.90 (orig. $99)