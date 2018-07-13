Nordstrom

It’s the sale we’ve all been waiting for – the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is almost here! Mark your calendars – Friday July 20th starts the extremely anticipated shopping extravaganza, though cardmembers have early access already. And to kick things off – and because they believe fashion should be fun! – Nordstrom has partnered with some very funny (and super stylish!) ladies who have hand-selected and styled a few of their favorite pieces that will be included in the super sale. Check out their favorites below for some outfit inspo — and if you can’t wait, get their looks by shopping with the Early Access Sale now. Shop their picks and similar pieces below!

Host of Double Dare and star of her own show, Liza on Demand, Lisa Koshy chose three cool sporty streetwear-inspired looks. Shop them below!

Buy It! From left to right: Look 1: Halogen Jacket, (sale) $199.90; Levi's Sweatshirt, (sale) $58.90; Theory Pants, (sale) $236.90; Converse Sneakers, (sale) $46.90 Look 2: Sam Edelman Coat, (sale) $139.90; Adidas Sweatshirt (sale) $47.90 Topshop Skirt, (sale) $39.90 Look 3: Ivy Park Sweatshirt, (sale) $49.90; Topshop Trousers, (sale) $49.90

Phoebe Robinson, star and host of 2 Dope Queens and New York Times bestselling author, went with pieces that took a fun trendy take on more traditionally polished pieces, such as a tailored coat, pencil skirt and classic blazer. Shop them below!

Buy It! From left to right: Look 1: Lewit Trench Coat, (sale) $399.90; Zella Sweatshirt, (sale) $52.90; NYDJ Pants, (sale) $78.90 ; Louise et Cie Booties, (sale) $99.90; Look 2: Tinsel Jacket, (sale) $44.90; Rebecca Minkoff Tee, (sale) $37.90; Halogen Skirt, (sale) $45.90; Stuart Weitzman Booties, (sale) $369.90 Look 3: Mural Blazer, (sale) $58.90; Veronica Beard Jeans, (sale) $198.90; Nike Sneakers, (sale) $55.90

New Girl actress Hannah Simone opted for a more feminine vibe with her three looks. A ruched detail to her classic cropped pants, ruffled shoulders to a crew-neck sweater and floaty sleeves on a floral dress all add a hint of girlie personality. Shop her picks below!

Buy It! From left to right: Look 1: Mural Coat, (sale) $98.90; Trouvé Sweater, (sale) $52.90; Rag & Bone Pants, $216.90; Jeffrey Campbell Mules, (sale) $78.71 Look 2: Halogen Sweater, (Sale) $78.90; Halogen Trousers, (sale) $58.90; Look 3: Fraiche by J Dress, (sale) $65.98; BP. Sandals, (sale) $35.96