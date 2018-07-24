Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is the best place on the internet to update your leggings collection (because let’s be honest, we all have one). From cute floral print leggings that are perfect for hot yoga to faux leather leggings perfect for dressing up and down to designer wool-blend leggings with zipper detail that you can actually wear to the office, these are the 7 best styles to score on major markdown. Scroll down to shop these and more before Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale ends on August 5th.

Best Leggings For: Dressing Up or Down

Faux leather leggings are a wardrobe staple in the fall and winter. You can dress them up or down and they’re so comfortable, you’ll never want to wear anything else. So if you’re in the market for a new pair these faux leather leggings by SPANX have almost one thousand 5-star reviews and we suggest adding them to your shopping cart ASAP.

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $64.90 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Best Leggings For: Running

Not only are these leggings made with moisture-wicking fabric that dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable while you sweat, they also have a built-in back pocket to keep your phone and keys safe and dry.

Buy It! Adidas How We Do Tights, $54.90 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com

Best Leggings For: The Office

These ultra chic wool-blend leggings by Alexander Wang are sleek and modern with their hardware and zipper details. Wear them with a tailored blazer and pointed-toe pumps for a sophisticated, office-ready look.

Buy It! Alexander Wang Zip Detail Leggings, $395.90 (orig. $595); nordstrom.com

Best Leggings For: A Cute, Low-key Weekend

If faux leather leggings aren’t your thing, try opting for a pair of faux suede ones instead. The fabric gives off a more relaxed, casual feel and they work perfectly with a cozy sweater, booties and a cute hat in the fall. We especially love the lace-up detail at the bottom of these.

Buy It! LYSSÉ Mission Faux Suede Leggings, $78.90 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com

Best Leggings For: A Sporty Athleisure Look

If your style vibe is sporty then these track-style leggings are a must-have for your wardrobe. The classic Adidas stripes on the sides are a fun pop of color and they work with everything from crop tops and sneakers to hoodies and block heels. Not to mention, they’re super soft!

Buy It! Adidas Active Icons Tights, $29.90 (orig. $40); nordstrom.com

Best Leggings For: Going from Barre to Brunch

It’s no wonder these moisture-wicking, figure-sculpting and bum-lifting leggings from Nordstrom’s private label, Zella, have over 100 five-star reviews. They’re the perfect leggings that can take you from barre to brunch – and they’re even more awesome because they’re on sale for under $40!

Buy It! Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $38.90 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Best Leggings For: Sweating It Out at Hot Yoga

These pretty floral printed leggings are made of moisture-wicking fabric and anti-odor technology so you can sweat it out at Vinyasa without worrying about any sweat marks or smells.

Buy It! Zella Vera Print Crop Leggings, $42.90 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com