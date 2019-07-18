Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Has Tons of Exclusive Beauty Deals — Including Meghan Markle’s Beloved Eyelash Serum

Image zoom Nordstrom

Beauty gurus and Nordstrom lovers, get excited — the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here (for cardholders only right now). It’s one of the best times of the year for beauty fanatics because the retailer has so many incredible beauty deals, your wallet is going to feel extra light this month.

There are hundreds of exclusive makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance sets, all at amazing values from beauty brands you know and love, including La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury, Drybar, Urban Decay, and so many more. And when we say exclusive, we mean you won’t be able to find these limited-edition beauty deals anywhere else (so snag ‘em while you can!).

Those with a Nordstrom credit card can already shop these unbelievable sets — which you may want to do ASAP considering tons of them sell out every year — but everyone else will be able to scoop them up on Friday, July 19. Beauty exclusives we have our hearts set on? This Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip kit that comes with three full-size lip products for only $60 (valued at $78) and this La Mer Mini Miracles set that comes with the brand’s popular moisturizing soft cream, the eye concentrate, and the treatment lotion for just $90 (valued at $122). For reference, the smallest jar of La Mer’s The Moisturizing Soft Cream costs $90 itself, so this is an insanely good deal! You can even snag a two-for-one deal on the eyelash conditioning serum Meghan Markle once raved about.

There are so many amazing exclusive beauty deals during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, you seriously won’t be able to pass them up. Keep scrolling to see more amazing sets you can find at Nordstrom!

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! La Mer Mini Miracles Set, $90 ($122 value); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury The Pillow Talk Full Size Lip Kit, $60 ($78 value); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Drybar Get Brushin’ and Crushin’ Set, $165 ($238 value); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, $98 ($196 value); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Sunday Riley Space.NK.apothecary Sunday Riley Essentials Kit, $99 ($148 value); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Urban Decay All Day All Night Sponge + Spray Set, $48 ($98 value); nordstrom.com