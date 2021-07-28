Shop

Act Fast! Nordstrom Discounted Thousands of Items for Its Anniversary Sale — and We Found the 44 Best Deals

Shop Uggs, Coach bags, and more while these savings last
By Lauren Rearick
July 28, 2021 03:09 PM
Prepare to celebrate (and spend) Nordstrom shoppers, because the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has finally arrived. From now until August 8, you can score major savings on thousands of items, including exclusive beauty sets from brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Lancôme and designer accessories from Coach, Kate Spade New York, and Marc Jacobs.

With savings across multiple shopping verticals, including home and shoes, there are definitely plenty of potential goodies to scroll through. And it's best not to wait on adding anything to your cart, as many anniversary-exclusive items are already selling out. 

If you're unsure where to start or you need some fashionable inspiration, Nordstrom has a section dedicated entirely to customer favorites. You can also take advantage of in-store personal styling appointments that pair you with a personal Nordstrom styling expert.

Best Clothing Deals

The sale does arrive in the midst of a very warm summer, but it's never too early to start planning for fall. There are countless clothing options to choose from for every season. We're dreaming of keeping cool for the summer in this colorful sundress, but can also imagine spending the fall cozied up in a sleek, faux shearling bomber jacket.

As a home to some of the best names in beauty, Nordstrom has also slashed prices on skincare, makeup, and more. Start with your eyelashes and pick up this set of volumizing mascara from Yves Saint Laurent. From there, move onto your lips and add some glow or gloss via this Dior collection. And don't forget to check out some of the beauty tools that are on sale, too. We think this powerful, but compact hairdryer is especially hard to pass up.

Best Beauty Deals

Again, you have until August 8 to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The savings are offered both in-store, online, and through the Nordstrom app. If you absolutely can't wait to get your hands on an item you spotted online, the Nordstrom website allows you to set your closest store and see if anything is available for curbside pickup. We get it, waiting even a second longer for your new Coach bag seems impossible. Get familiar with even more of the best savings from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below.

Best Shoe Deals

Best Accessories Deals

Best Home Deals

