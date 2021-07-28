Act Fast! Nordstrom Discounted Thousands of Items for Its Anniversary Sale — and We Found the 44 Best Deals
Prepare to celebrate (and spend) Nordstrom shoppers, because the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has finally arrived. From now until August 8, you can score major savings on thousands of items, including exclusive beauty sets from brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Lancôme and designer accessories from Coach, Kate Spade New York, and Marc Jacobs.
If you're unsure where to start or you need some fashionable inspiration, Nordstrom has a section dedicated entirely to customer favorites. You can also take advantage of in-store personal styling appointments that pair you with a personal Nordstrom styling expert.
Best Clothing Deals
- Bp V-Neck Long Sleeve Babydoll Mini Dress, $31.90 (orig. $49)
- Spanx Go Lightly Crop Top, $37.90 (orig. $58)
- Ugg Karoline Fleece Robe, $86.90 (orig. $130)
- The North Face Heritage Crewneck Sweatshirt, $37.50 (orig. $50)
- Cece Floral Print Ruffle Knit Top, $38.90 (orig. $59)
- Blanknyc Faux Leather Bomber Jacket, $54.90 (orig. $98)
- Treasure & Bond Cozy Cardigan, $49.90 (orig. $79)
- Free People Swim Too Deep Turtleneck Sweater, $79.90 (orig. $128)
- Julia Jordan Ruffle Neck Flutter Sleeve A-Line Dress, $76.90 (orig. $129)
- Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings, $39.90 (orig. $65)
The sale does arrive in the midst of a very warm summer, but it's never too early to start planning for fall. There are countless clothing options to choose from for every season. We're dreaming of keeping cool for the summer in this colorful sundress, but can also imagine spending the fall cozied up in a sleek, faux shearling bomber jacket.
As a home to some of the best names in beauty, Nordstrom has also slashed prices on skincare, makeup, and more. Start with your eyelashes and pick up this set of volumizing mascara from Yves Saint Laurent. From there, move onto your lips and add some glow or gloss via this Dior collection. And don't forget to check out some of the beauty tools that are on sale, too. We think this powerful, but compact hairdryer is especially hard to pass up.
Best Beauty Deals
- Mac Cosmetics Travel Size Lipstick Set, $35 (orig. $60)
- Drybar The Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush Set, $150 (orig. $214)
- Oribe Magic Duo Set, $64 (orig. $96)
- Too Faced Full Size Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara & Killer Liner Eyeliner Set, $32 (orig. $46)
- Lancôme Bi-Facial Eye Makeup Remover Trio, $62 (orig. $99)
- Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo, $125 (orig. $178)
- Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Set, $35 (orig. $56)
- Hum Nutrition Full Size Hair Sweet Hair Gummies Length & Strength Dietary Supplement Duo, $35 (orig. $52)
Again, you have until August 8 to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The savings are offered both in-store, online, and through the Nordstrom app. If you absolutely can't wait to get your hands on an item you spotted online, the Nordstrom website allows you to set your closest store and see if anything is available for curbside pickup. We get it, waiting even a second longer for your new Coach bag seems impossible. Get familiar with even more of the best savings from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below.
Best Shoe Deals
- Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper, $59.90 (orig. $80–$90)
- Karl Lagerfeld Paris Pola Studded Chelsea Bootie, $127 (orig. $189)
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform High Top Sneaker, $59.90 (orig. $80)
- Nike Court Vintage Premium Sneaker, $49.90 (orig. $70)
- Blondo Drew Waterproof Bootie, $99 (orig. $150)
- Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot, $99.90 (orig. $155)
- Steve Madden Cedar Chain Bootie, $99.90 (orig. $149.95)
- Sperry Saltwater Quilted Waterproof Rain Boot, $79.90 (orig. $120)
Best Accessories Deals
- Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag, $99.90 (orig. $145)
- Kate Spade New York Mini Small Stud Square Earrings, $15.90 (orig. $32)
- Treasure & Bond Oversized Ruana, $31.90 (orig. $49)
- Marc Jacobs The Shutter Leather Crossbody Bag, $199.90 (orig. $335)
- Coach Leather Canteen Crossbody Bag, $199 (orig. $350)
- Herschel Supply Co. Little America Colorblock Backpack, $64.90 (orig. $109)
- Frame Mini Les Second Leather Crossbody Bag, $209.90 (orig. $350)
- Allsaints Mix Chain Triple Strand Necklace, $40.90 (orig. $69)
- Aimee Kestenberg Nordy Leather Mini Crossbody Bag, $98.90 (orig. $148)
Best Home Deals
- Ugg Coastline Plush Throw Blanket, $64.90 (orig. $98)
- Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, $119.90 (orig. $169)
- Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo, $24.90 (orig. $38)
- Viking Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $349.90 (orig. $499.99)
- Boy Smells Late Bloomer Votive Candle Set, $56 (orig. $80)
- White Paw 3-Piece Variety Pack Plush Dog Toy Set, $29.90 (orig. $45)
- Medipop Magic Box UV Led Sterilizer, $44.90 (orig. $68)
- Aarke Sparkling Water Maker, $198.90 (orig. $249)
- Deny Designs Grumpy the Cat Art Print, $12.90 (orig. $20)
- Act Fast! Nordstrom Discounted Thousands of Items for Its Anniversary Sale — and We Found the 44 Best Deals
- Nearly 14,000 Shoppers Love This Cooling Memory Foam Topper That Feels Like Sleeping on a 'Big Fluffy Cloud'
- The Robot Vacuum Mop That Shoppers Call a 'Serious Upgrade' from a Roomba Is 72% Off on Amazon
- These Stylish Wedding Guest Heels Allow Shoppers to Dance 'All Night Long in Comfort' — and They're Only $30