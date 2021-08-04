25 Things You Can Buy for Less Than $25 from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Since the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially opened to the public last week, we've spent our days scooping up everything from Tory Burch handbags to Tumi suitcases to Hunter boots for a fraction of their original prices. And luckily for our wallets, it's not just big-ticket items that have been discounted: the sale has an extensive selection of bargain deals as well.
Tons of beauty products, clothes, and home decor pieces are currently marked down for dirt cheap, and we plan on using the remainder of the sale to take advantage of these amazing discounts. Right now, you can find this cozy blanket for $15 off, this mini Voluspa candle set for only $20, and these cooling Ugg pillowcases for $24.
This year's selection of budget-friendly fashion and accessories is one of the best we've ever seen from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Kate Spade initial necklaces, Adidas slides, and Nike clothes for kids can be yours for less than $25 apiece. You can also score pretty dresses for only $20 and Vans T-shirts for a mere $16. And don't forget to check out beauty. Not only can you shop reusable makeup wipes and delicious-smelling hand soaps for pocket change, but you can also score top-rated Kiehl's products for as little as $10.
Deals this good are not to be missed! So to help you out, we rounded up the 25 best items from the sale that you can shop for less than $25. From pretty accent pillows and cute baby clothes to comfortable sandals and all-natural hand sanitizer, there's something on this list for just about everyone. Just remember, you don't have much longer to shop. The sale ends at 3 a.m. ET on August 9 and many of these bargain finds are quickly selling out, so we suggest adding your favorites to your shopping cart ASAP.
Best Under-$25 Women's Fashion
- Kate Spade Mini Initial Pendant Necklace, $24.90 (orig. $44)
- BP Crop Cardigan, $22.90 (orig. $40)
- Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper, $16.90 (orig. $29)
- Nike Tempo Dri-Fit Running Shorts, $22.50 (orig. $30)
- BP Long Sleeve Print Knit Dress, $18.90 (orig. $29)
Best Under-$25 Men's Fashion
- Adidas Adilette Cloudfoam Mono Sport Slide, $24.90 (orig. $35)
- Nordstrom Regular Fit T-Shirts (4-pack), $24.90 (orig. $39.50)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Supreme Comfort Sleep Shorts, $23.90 (orig. $36)
- Vans Logo Graphic Tee, $15.90 (orig. $24.50)
- BP Fleece Hoodie, $22.90 (orig. $35)
Best Under-$25 Kids' Fashion Deals
- Nordstrom Baby Waffle Bodysuit and Pants Set, $18.90 (orig. $29)
- Nike Kids Elite Basketball Shorts, $23.90 (orig. $32)
- Treasure & Bond Rolling Stone Crop Graphic Tee, $11.90 (orig. $25)
- Nike Kids Kawa Sport Slide, $19.90 (orig. $26)
- Zella Girl Ruched Side Hoodie, $22.90 (orig. $35)
Best Under-$25 Beauty Deals
- Kiehl's 1851 Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, $10.50 (orig. $16)
- Wellbe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths, $19.90 (orig. $30)
- Soeder Natural Hand Soap, $15.90 (orig. $25)
- Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Scrub, $18.50 (orig. $28)
- Soeder North Stream Natural Hand Sanitizer, $11.90 (orig. $18)
Best Under-$25 Home Deals
- Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio, $19.90 (orig. $30)
- Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw, $24.90 (orig. $39.50)
- Peri Home Fringe Pillow, $19.90 (orig. $29.99)
- Ugg Nieva Set of Two Cooling Percale Pillowcases, $24.90 (orig. $38)
- Peri Home Panama Stripe Shower Curtain, $19.90 (orig. $30)