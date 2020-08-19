Nordstrom’s Massive Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here — Shop These 60 Deals Before They Sell Out

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Nordstrom lovers, it’s the best time of the year — the department store’s highly anticipated and most popular shopping event of the year is finally open to the public. Cardmembers and Nordy Club members had early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale days (and even weeks!) before everyone else, but now, it’s fair game for anyone who wants to shop!

The Anniversary Sale is packed with incredible deals in practically every department, but it’s perhaps best known for offering a massive selection of discounted new arrivals from top brands like Madewell, Spanx, Topshop, Frame, and more. What’s great about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is that it features a slew of both summer and fall styles, so you can easily start transitioning your wardrobe come September. (We’re eyeing this tiger-print wrap dress that’s less than $40 and these highly reviewed faux leather leggings that are $33 off.) And since most of us are staying home a lot more these days, Nordstrom responded by including an even bigger assortment of loungewear deals than in previous years.

Shoppers can also score dozens of beauty exclusives from makeup, skincare, and hair care brands like Nuface, Anastasia Beverly Hills, PMD Beauty, and Drybar. These are essentially product bundles offered at lower prices than anywhere else, like this La Mer mini hydration collection that comes with four La Mer skincare goodies for $90 (which would normally cost $155). You can also score the Revitalash eyelash serum Meghan Markle once touted as her secret to long lashes in a pack of two for the price of one — a bundle that will likely sell out fast.

During the 12-day sale event, Nordstrom is also releasing limited-edition Daily Deals. Each day, a new featured product will be offered at a steeper discount for the next 24 hours only. It’s like Christmas, but in August! All in all, there are a whopping 10,000+ products included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (yes, 10,000!), which admittedly feels a little overwhelmingly — but we managed to pick out 60 of our favorites.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is happening both online and in-stores at select locations (with many extra safety precautions in place). However, as an incentive to shop from home, if you order online and select Curbside Pick-Up, you’ll automatically be entered to win a $100 Nordstrom Gift Card and other fun surprises.

So if you’re shopping online, keep scrolling to see some of the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale picks you can score before it ends!

