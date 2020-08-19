Nordstrom’s Massive Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here — Shop These 60 Deals Before They Sell Out
These savings won’t last long
Nordstrom lovers, it’s the best time of the year — the department store’s highly anticipated and most popular shopping event of the year is finally open to the public. Cardmembers and Nordy Club members had early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale days (and even weeks!) before everyone else, but now, it’s fair game for anyone who wants to shop!
The Anniversary Sale is packed with incredible deals in practically every department, but it’s perhaps best known for offering a massive selection of discounted new arrivals from top brands like Madewell, Spanx, Topshop, Frame, and more. What’s great about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is that it features a slew of both summer and fall styles, so you can easily start transitioning your wardrobe come September. (We’re eyeing this tiger-print wrap dress that’s less than $40 and these highly reviewed faux leather leggings that are $33 off.) And since most of us are staying home a lot more these days, Nordstrom responded by including an even bigger assortment of loungewear deals than in previous years.
Best Clothing Deals
- BlankNYC Good Vibes Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $56.90 (orig. $98)
- Topshop Leopard Print Mock Wrap Midi Dress, $39.90 (orig. $75)
- Frame Keyhole Neck Silk Party Top, $199.90 (orig. $345)
- Free People Monterey Solid Slip Skirt, $44.90 (orig. $68)
- J.Crew Print Cotton Poplin Popover Top, $51.90 (orig. $79.50)
- Madewell Cali High Waist Demi Boot Jeans, $84.90 (orig. $128)
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $64.90 (orig. $98)
- Socialite Stretch Satin Jogger Pants, $29.90 (orig. $45)
- Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover, $45.90 (orig. $78)
- BP. Denim Jacket with Removable Faux Shearling Collar, $40.90 (orig. $69)
Shoppers can also score dozens of beauty exclusives from makeup, skincare, and hair care brands like Nuface, Anastasia Beverly Hills, PMD Beauty, and Drybar. These are essentially product bundles offered at lower prices than anywhere else, like this La Mer mini hydration collection that comes with four La Mer skincare goodies for $90 (which would normally cost $155). You can also score the Revitalash eyelash serum Meghan Markle once touted as her secret to long lashes in a pack of two for the price of one — a bundle that will likely sell out fast.
Best Beauty Deals
- PMD Personal Microderm Classic Device and Hand & Foot Kit, $99 (orig. $159)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Kit, $27 (valued at $47)
- Orbie Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set, $64 (valued at $96)
- Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Duo, $98 (valued at $198)
- Beautyblender Electric Feels Set, $35 (valued at $56)
- Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Primer Duo, $49 (valued at $75)
- La Mer Mini Hydration Collection Soft Cream Set, $90 (valued at $155)
- Drybar The Smooth Crew Kit, $165 (valued at $243)
- Nuface White Trinity Facial Toning Kit, $217.75 (orig. $325)
- Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel Set, $160 (valued at $252)
During the 12-day sale event, Nordstrom is also releasing limited-edition Daily Deals. Each day, a new featured product will be offered at a steeper discount for the next 24 hours only. It’s like Christmas, but in August! All in all, there are a whopping 10,000+ products included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (yes, 10,000!), which admittedly feels a little overwhelmingly — but we managed to pick out 60 of our favorites.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is happening both online and in-stores at select locations (with many extra safety precautions in place). However, as an incentive to shop from home, if you order online and select Curbside Pick-Up, you’ll automatically be entered to win a $100 Nordstrom Gift Card and other fun surprises.
So if you’re shopping online, keep scrolling to see some of the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale picks you can score before it ends!
Best Shoe Deals
- Steven Madden Nadalie Pointed Toe Bootie, $79.90 (orig. $119.95)
- Adidas Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker, $47.90 (orig. $80)
- Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot, $99.90 (orig. $150)
- Marc Fisher Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie, $99.90 (orig. $189.95)
- Dolce Vita Zonya Plush, $79.90 (orig. $135)
- Sperry Saltwater Waterproof Rain Boot, $79.90 (orig. $129.95)
- Sam Edelman Evelan Chain Loafer Mule, $74.90 (orig. $129.95)
- Ugg Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot, $119.90 (orig. $179.95)
- Asics Gel-Kayano 26 Running Shoe, $99.90 (orig. $160)
- Chinese Laundry Millie Mule, $49.90 (orig. $89.95)
Best Handbag and Wallet Deals
- Tory Burch Carson Leather Tote, $299.90 (orig. $528)
- Frame Les Second Mini Crossbody Bag, $149.90 (orig. $350)
- Madewell Leopard Genuine Calf Hair Medium Transport Tote, $119.90 (orig. $188)
- Kate Spade New York Florence Zip Around Leather Wallet, $99.90 (orig. $188)
- Coach Courier Leather Convertible Bag, $299.90 (orig. $495)
- Marc Jacobs Leather Multi Wallet, $74.90 (orig. $120)
- Kurt Geiger Violet Leather Tote, $149.90 (orig. $229)
- Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Packable Nylon Tote, $59.90 (orig. $100)
- Treasure & Bond Quinn Leather Backpack, $63.90 (orig. $149)
- Ted Baker London Kaislee Exotic Tassel Zip Leather Card Holder, $45.90 (orig. $69)
Best Accessories Deals
- Quay Australia Noosa 55mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $35.90 (orig. $55)
- Madewell Fringe Hoop Earrings, $19.90 (orig. $32)
- Halogen Cashmere Scarf, $98.90 (orig. $149)
- Gorjanna Power Stone Stretch Bracelet, $27.90 (orig. $48)
- Ray-Ban Classic Wayfarer 50mm Sunglasses, $99.90 (orig. $154)
- Tory Burch The Miller Leather Strap Watch, 36mm, $129.90 (orig. $195)
- Allsaints Leather Belt, $58.90 (orig. $88)
- Gorjana Cayne Crescent Plated Pendant Necklace, $45.90 (orig. $78)
- Adina’s Jewels Pavé Box Link Ring, $34.90 (orig. $58)
- Nordstrom Animal Print Cashmere Scarf, $112.90 (orig. $169)
Best Home Deals
- Serene House Ranger Travel Aromatherapy Diffuser, $14.90 (orig. $29.99)
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Loop Fringe Throw Blanket, $119.90 (orig. $180)
- Riedel Mixed Pack of 4 Red Wine Glasses, $43.90 (orig. $59)
- Ugg Alahna Cooling Percale Sheet Set, $64.90–$84.90 (orig. $98–$128)
- Smeg '50s Retro Style Electric Kettle, $171.90 (orig. $229.95)
- BP. 4-Piece Cotton Bath Towel & Hand Towel Set, $29.90 (orig. $49)
- Nordstrom Medium Wood Serving Bowl, $34.90 (orig. $55)
- Godinger 9-Piece Copper Finish Bar Set, $86.90 (orig. $129.99)
- Nest New York Fragrances Grapefruit & Sicilian Tangerine Classic Candle Duo, $56 (valued at $84)
- Viking Cast Iron Double Burner Reversible Griddle & Grill, $69.90 (orig. $99.99)
