Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Ends Tonight — Here Are 22 Deals You Won’t Want to Miss

These savings are too good not to take advantage of 

By Alex Warner
August 30, 2020 06:00 AM
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

There are less than 24 hours until the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially comes to an end — so if you haven’t shopped, now’s the time to do so. The department store has so many incredible savings across its website, it’s like Black Friday for Nordstrom lovers. 

During the final hours of the popular shopping event, you can continue to score up to 50 percent off thousands of new arrivals from brands like Topshop, Levi’s, Spanx, Madewell, and Adidas, along with a slew of beauty exclusives you won’t find anywhere else. Since the sale kicked off over a week ago, many pieces have sold out or have limited sizes left, but there are still plenty of trendy styles to shop.

There are even some celeb-loved favorites on sale at Nordstrom, like Kate Hudson’s go-to moisturizing cream, Jennifer Aniston’s cheeky thong underwear, Oprah Winfrey’s perfect black pants, and Meghan Markle’s iconic rain boots

Some of the other pieces we can’t resist adding to our carts include faux shearling collar leather jacket that's $68 off and these utilitarian style combat boots that are less than $60. Whether you’re treating yourself or getting a head start on buying holiday gifts for friends and family, this is your last chance to get these pieces this cheap. 

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends tonight at midnight ET, so we suggest making the moves on the pieces you want ASAP before prices go back up tomorrow. Keep scrolling to shop 22 of our favorite fashion and beauty deals at Nordstrom. 

Best Fashion Deals

Best Beauty Deals

