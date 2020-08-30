Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Ends Tonight — Here Are 22 Deals You Won’t Want to Miss
These savings are too good not to take advantage of
There are less than 24 hours until the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially comes to an end — so if you haven’t shopped, now’s the time to do so. The department store has so many incredible savings across its website, it’s like Black Friday for Nordstrom lovers.
During the final hours of the popular shopping event, you can continue to score up to 50 percent off thousands of new arrivals from brands like Topshop, Levi’s, Spanx, Madewell, and Adidas, along with a slew of beauty exclusives you won’t find anywhere else. Since the sale kicked off over a week ago, many pieces have sold out or have limited sizes left, but there are still plenty of trendy styles to shop.
There are even some celeb-loved favorites on sale at Nordstrom, like Kate Hudson’s go-to moisturizing cream, Jennifer Aniston’s cheeky thong underwear, Oprah Winfrey’s perfect black pants, and Meghan Markle’s iconic rain boots.
Some of the other pieces we can’t resist adding to our carts include faux shearling collar leather jacket that's $68 off and these utilitarian style combat boots that are less than $60. Whether you’re treating yourself or getting a head start on buying holiday gifts for friends and family, this is your last chance to get these pieces this cheap.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends tonight at midnight ET, so we suggest making the moves on the pieces you want ASAP before prices go back up tomorrow. Keep scrolling to shop 22 of our favorite fashion and beauty deals at Nordstrom.
Best Fashion Deals
- Levi’s Bubble Faux Shearling Collar Puffer Coat, $89.90 (orig. $158)
- Julia Jordan Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $76.90 (orig. $128)
- Dr. Scholl’s Local Platform Boot, $59.90 (orig. $99.95)
- BP. Cozy Top, $24.90 (orig. $39)
- Paige Verdugo Ripped Raw Hem Skinny Jeans, $149.90 (orig. $229)
- Adidas Sleek Leather Sneaker, $49.90 (orig. $80)
- Dreamers by Debut High/Low Sweater, $31.90 (orig. $49)
- Spanx The Perfect Black Pant Back Seam Skinny Pants, $84.90 (orig. $128)
- Sam Edelman Evelan Chain Loafer Mule, $74.90 (orig. $129.95)
- Argento Vivo Frontal Hoop Earrings, $34.90 (orig. $58)
- Madewell The Zip Top Small Spotted Calf Hair Transport Crossbody Bag, $99.90 (orig. $168)
- Halogen Diagonal Rib Cashmere Scarf, $98.90 (orig. $149)
Best Beauty Deals
- Charlotte Tilbury Red Carpet Skin Secrets Set, $149 (valued at $204)
- La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection, $340 (valued at $509)
- Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment Home & Away Kit, $114 (valued at $170)
- BeautyBio GloPro Microneedling Regeneration Facial Set, $179 (valued at $334)
- Giorgio Armani Travel Lip Maestro Set, $42 (valued at $62)
- Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Primer Duo Set, $49 (valued att $75)
- Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo, $95 (valued at $190)
- Drybar The Smooth Crew Kit, $165 (valued at $243)
- Mario Badescu Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner, $30 (valued at $48)
- Living Proof Jumbo Size Perfect Hair Day Set, $99 (valued at $154)
