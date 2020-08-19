This Stylish Workout Top Is Less Than $20 During Nordstrom’s Anniversary — but Only for Today
It’s one of the department store’s featured Daily Deals
Hold your meetings. Cancel your plans. Do whatever you need to do to free up some time, because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is happening right now! And with over 10,000 markdowns across the department store’s website, it’s going to take a while to comb through it all. While it feels slightly overwhelming (in a good way), Nordstrom is making it a little easier to find the best deals. For the first time ever, the Anniversary Sale has Daily Deals.
During the 12-day sale event, Nordstrom is featuring a new product that will be offered at an even steeper discount for 24 hours only — we’re talking up to 50 percent off. The new deal will drop every day at 9:30 a.m. ET until the sale ends on August 30. Today’s Daily Deal is on the Zella Nova racerback tank top.
Made from a nylon-spandex blend, it’s both lightweight and stretchy so you can stay cool and move freely during your workouts. The Zella tank top has a scoop neck and racerback style with a perforated design that makes it stylish and ready to sweat in. The workout top is available in sizes XXS to XXL in six different colors and normally retails for $39, but today it’s only $19.50. And as we said before, it’ll only be at that price until 9:30 a.m. ET tomorrow.
In case you’re unfamiliar, Zella is a Nordstrom-exclusive activewear brand that’s gained a cult-like following by customers (and our editors) for its affordable, booty-sculpting leggings — which are also on sale right now. There are seriously so many good savings at Nordstrom right now, it’s hard not to shop.
We’ll be updating this post daily as the new deals drop, so be sure to check back often to see the new featured style. You can also get a sneak preview of the upcoming deals, so you can plan out which days to shop. Spoiler: There are offerings from Spanx, Adidas, Madewell, and more!
