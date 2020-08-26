Hundreds of Nordstrom’s Best-Selling Products Are on Sale Right Now — Here Are the 35 Worth Shopping

Including the leggings with over 6,000 reviews and a bra loved by Lady Gaga
By Rebecca Carhart
August 25, 2020

In case you hadn’t noticed, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here, and it’s better than ever. There are more than 10,000 items marked down right now, including Kate Hudson’s go-to moisturizer and this Amal Clooney-approved hairdryer . But some of the best deals we’ve seen so far have been on some of Nordstrom’s most popular styles. 

Prices have been slashed on everything from these customer-loved Zella leggings to this cult-favorite comfortable bra that Lady Gaga wore to a Grammys after-party last year. Top-rated designer accessories like this Tory Burch crossbody bag and these Kate Spade earrings are on super sale too.  

And it’s not just clothing and accessories that are on sale. Tons of beauty products and home decor items have been discounted as well. You can score this microdermabrasion kit for $60 off, this cozy throw blanket for less than $25, and this delicious-smelling candle for only $12. 

Out of over 600 best-selling items , we’ve rounded up 35 of our favorite markdowns from the sale. Whether you’re looking for a flattering pair of black trousers , a pair of comfortable sneakers , a hydrating moisturizer , or even a retro-style toaster , there’s something on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop all of these can’t-miss deals below. 

Best-Selling Clothing on Sale

Nordstrom

Best-Selling Shoes on Sale

Nordstrom

Best-Selling Accessories on Sale

Nordstrom
  • Tory Burch Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag, $299.90 (orig. $498); nordstrom.com
  • Kate Spade New York Clay Pave Disc Stud Earrings, $22.90 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com
  • Madewell Flower Etched Necklace, $24.90 (orig. $42); nordstrom.com
  • Kurt Geiger London Kensington Croc Embossed Leather Wallet on a Chain, $89.90 (orig. $145); nordstrom.com
  • Patagonia 28-Liter Refugio Nylon Backpack, $58.90 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com
  • Ray-Ban Classic Wayfarer 50mm Sunglasses, $99.90 (orig. $154); nordstrom.com
  • Bony Levy Diamond Stacking Ring, $524.90 (orig. $795); nordstrom.com

Best-Selling Beauty Products on Sale

Nordstrom
  • Kate Somerville Exfolikate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $120 (orig. $175); nordstrom.com
  • Neulash Neubrow Brow Enhancing Serum, $100 (orig. $200); nordstrom.com
  • Becca Backlight Priming Filter Face Primer, $23.40 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com
  • PMD Personal Microderm Classic Device Kit, $99 (orig. $159); nordstrom.com
  • Becca Hydra Mist Set Refresh Powder, $23.40 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com
  • Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer, $199 (orig. $295); nordstrom.com
  • Arcona Magic White Ice Jumbo Daily Hydrating Gel Moisturizer, $45 (orig. $62); nordstrom.com

Best-Selling Home Products on Sale

Nordstrom
  • Voluspa Maison Blanc Saijo Persimmon Maison Metallo Two-Wick Candle, $12 (orig. $18); nordstrom.com
  • Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw, $24.90 (orig. $39.50); nordstrom.com
  • Nordstrom 400-Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set, $58.90–$84.90 (orig. $89–$129); nordstrom.com
  • Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser, $24.90 (orig. $39.99); nordstrom.com
  • S’Well Smokey Quartz 17-Ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $22.90 (orig. $35); nordstrom.com
  • Nordstrom at Home Large Round Acacia Wood Serving Tray, $44.90 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com
  • Smeg 50’s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster, $171.90 (orig. $229.95); nordstrom.com

