Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Has So Many Cute Dresses for Fall — Here Are 7 of Our Favorites

With less than a month until the official start of fall, now’s a great time to start adding some new transitional pieces to your wardrobe. Dresses are one of our favorites because they can easily be layered with other garments when the weather starts to cool down, but they’re still breezy enough to wear at the end of summer. If you want to get ahead of the season, you’re in luck: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is happening right now.

The department store’s biggest shopping event of the year features thousands of markdowns on the newest fashion arrivals from top brands like Madewell, Topshop, Halogen, and more. So you know you’re getting the season’s trendiest styles, but at more affordable prices. And, of course, there are plenty of cute dresses available in the Anniversary Sale (108 to be exact!).

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends this Sunday, August 30 at midnight ET, but styles are likely to sell out before then. So we suggest adding the fall dresses you’re eyeing to your cart sooner rather than later. Keep scrolling to shop all seven of our picks!

Buy It! Topshop Leopard Print Mock Wrap Midi Dress, $39.90 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Halogen Tie Back Long Sleeve Dress, $49.90 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Rachel Parcell Smocked Ruffle Dress, $98.90 (orig. $149); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Julia Jordan Three Quarter Sleeve Midi Dress, $69.90 (orig. $119); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Eliza J Tie Waist Long Sleeve Dress, $89.90 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Julia Jordan Tile Print Mock Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $76.90 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Julia Jordan Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $76.90 (org. $129); nordstrom.com