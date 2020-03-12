Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Ultra-Comfy Maxi Dress, and It's on Sale for $39

It comes in four fun prints and colors

By Kami Phillips
March 12, 2020 12:39 PM
The countdown to spring is on, meaning it’s time to refresh your wardrobe for the season ahead. No matter your style, budget, or plans for the warmer months, there’s one staple item that every wardrobe should include: a maxi dress. Luckily, we found one that’s not only stylish, comfortable, and versatile, but it’s also on sale for under $40 at Nordstrom.

The All in Favor Knit Maxi Dress is made from a soft rayon-spandex blend that’s lightweight and perfect for dressing up or down. One shopper wrote, “I wear [these maxi dresses] to work, on the weekends and while running errands. They are so versatile.”

Over a thousand other Nordies fans agree! “This is the PERFECT summer maxi dress,” another customer raved. Aside from its versatility, this knit maxi dress is available in four fun colors and prints, including blue tie-dye, palm print, cobalt blue, and black. Plus, it has adjustable spaghetti straps and an elastic waist for a more comfortable fit.

So whether you’re looking to add a pop of color or a solid basic to your closet, this maxi dress is one wardrobe workhorse you don’t want to pass up — especially while you can shop it on sale.

Buy It! All in Favor Knit Maxi Dress, $38.90 (orig. $52); nordstrom.com

