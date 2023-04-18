Noah Schnapp Proclaims His Love for Millie Bobby Brown's Skincare Line: 'The Best'

Noah Schnapp isn't afraid to share his beauty routine.

The Stranger Things actor posted a cute photo on his Instagram Story on Monday that gave his 27 million followers a sneak peek into his skincare routine. The 18-year-old was wearing under the eye depuffing gel pads — products from his co-star Millie Bobby Brown's beauty line, Florence by Mills.

"The best," he wrote on top of the photo along with a shout-out to the brand. Schnapp, who was sporting a white T-shirt and tousled hair, held the product container with a surprised face.

Brown, who recently got engaged, launched her beauty line in 2019, with the name serving as a nod to her grandmother Florence.

Noah Schnapp. Noah Schnapp/Instagram

"My grandmother embraced her individuality a lot and she expressed herself," Brown told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "I definitely relate to that. I've been told I'm like her in that respect, and I wanted that to represent my brand as well."

She added, "I think there was a void in the market for young people and I think every young person deserves to have a good start to their skincare routine and beauty routine."

Brown shared a video last month where she was "embracing the imperfections."

The Stranger Things star, 19, went makeup-free in an Instagram video posted in March and showed fans how she gets rid of pimples.

"As you can tell I'm having a pretty rough night with my skin," she said as she pointed to a pimple on her cheek. "This zit is not very happy."

"These pimples up here are not happy. This one right here isn't," she added, referencing blemishes on her forehead and her other cheek.

Millie Bobby Brown. Millie Bobby Brown/instagram

She noted that her face was freshly cleansed and teased that she would reveal a "trick that I personally think works" when tackling pimples.

"It has honestly really worked for me in the past. I actually just used it basically for spot treatment," she said as she pulled out a bottle of Clear the Way Clarifying Mud Mask from her skincare line.

She applied the charcoal-esque product on her blemishes, showing extra affection to her "angry" pimple with a tea tree oil spot sticker "to give it the love it needs."

"This has really helped me with my spot treatment, and I'm officially ready for bed," said the Enola Holmes actress as she put on a pair of glasses, taking her nighttime look up a notch.

"embracing the imperfections with @florencebymills 💜," she captioned the candid post.