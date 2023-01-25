Noah Cyrus Wears Plunging, Nipple-Baring Gown with Chain Necklace at Paris Fashion Week

The singer dared to bare on the Haute Couture Fashion Week circuit — see her head-turning look

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 25, 2023 09:19 PM
noah cyrus
Photo: BACKGRID

Noah Cyrus is making a statement with her skin-baring style. The "July" singer stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in a daring black gown that left little to the imagination.

Cyrus, 23, wore a show-stopping Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture design while attending the fashion show circuit at Couture Week in the City of Light. The high-fashion gown was ultra-plunging — nearly down to her belly button — leaving most of her chest exposed.

noah cyrus
BACKGRID

She added a thick chain necklace that accented the neckline and covered her breasts for a touch of modesty. The oversize links did not fully conceal her nipples.

The singer finished the look with sheer black tights, strappy black heels and simple rings. For glam, that star stayed with the edgy aesthetic with the trendy bleached brows, glossy nude lips, black eyeliner and chrome nails.

This isn't the first time Cyrus has freed the nipple in Paris this week. The performer wore a sheer baby blue gown at the ARTURO OBEGERO show on Tuesday.

Cyrus showed off the allover see-through look Instagram while she was exploring the French city. The design also featured an asymmetrical, cross-over neckline.

Nipple-baring looks at fashion shows and on the red carpet continue to trend. Just this week, Taylor Russell wore a sheer turtleneck and trench combo when attending the Loewe menswear show. She added even more edge to the look via leather buckle-covered pants.

Loewe : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024
Jacopo Raule/GC Images

The rising fashion star told Harper's Bazaar that look was freeing and made her "feel like a little kid being able to do all this stuff that I'm doing right now." Shea added: "'Why not just run around that playground?' is how I feel. Let's see how it shifts and evolves."

Related Articles
Taylor Russell attends the Loewe Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2023
Taylor Russell Wears Sheer Nipple-Baring Turtleneck for Fashion Week — See Her Daring Look!
Rosie Huntington-Whitely
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Doja Cat Iconic Looks
Doja Cat's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Wows Paris Fashion Week in a Backless Hooded Saint Laurent Gown — See the Daring Look
Beyonce
Beyoncé's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
reese witherspoon
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Doja Cat Covered Her Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Fashion Week: 'Magical, Mesmerizing Masterpiece'
Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Dress
Kendall Jenner Wears Curve-Hugging Sheer Dress at Lori Harvey's Birthday Party — See Her Daring Look!
Kylie Jenner Best Fashion Moments
Kylie Jenner's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Machine Gun Kelly Milan Fashion Week Men Fall/Winter 23-24 Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show - Front Row Milan, Italy Milan Fashion Week Men, Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show, Front Row, Milan, Italy - 14 Jan 2023
Machine Gun Kelly Shines in Head-to-Toe Silver in Italy: 'If Jules from Euphoria Went to Milan'
storm reid
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Dramatic Lion's Head Gown at Paris Fashion Week
Janelle Monáe attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle Monáe Commands Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet in See-Through Gown with Bold Cutouts
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Brings Back Her Favorite Beauty Look for a Night Out: Bleached Brows
Jessica Chastain attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jessica Chastain's Stylist and Tailor Save Her from a Fashion Emergency at the 2023 Golden Globes
naked dresses tout
The Sheerest, Sexiest and Most Straight-Up 'Naked' Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet