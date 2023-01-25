Noah Cyrus Wears Plunging, Nipple-Baring Gown with Chain Necklace at Paris Fashion Week

Noah Cyrus is making a statement with her skin-baring style. The "July" singer stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in a daring black gown that left little to the imagination.

Cyrus, 23, wore a show-stopping Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture design while attending the fashion show circuit at Couture Week in the City of Light. The high-fashion gown was ultra-plunging — nearly down to her belly button — leaving most of her chest exposed.

BACKGRID

She added a thick chain necklace that accented the neckline and covered her breasts for a touch of modesty. The oversize links did not fully conceal her nipples.

The singer finished the look with sheer black tights, strappy black heels and simple rings. For glam, that star stayed with the edgy aesthetic with the trendy bleached brows, glossy nude lips, black eyeliner and chrome nails.

This isn't the first time Cyrus has freed the nipple in Paris this week. The performer wore a sheer baby blue gown at the ARTURO OBEGERO show on Tuesday.

Cyrus showed off the allover see-through look Instagram while she was exploring the French city. The design also featured an asymmetrical, cross-over neckline.

Nipple-baring looks at fashion shows and on the red carpet continue to trend. Just this week, Taylor Russell wore a sheer turtleneck and trench combo when attending the Loewe menswear show. She added even more edge to the look via leather buckle-covered pants.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

The rising fashion star told Harper's Bazaar that look was freeing and made her "feel like a little kid being able to do all this stuff that I'm doing right now." Shea added: "'Why not just run around that playground?' is how I feel. Let's see how it shifts and evolves."