Noah Cyrus Poses for Paris Photo Shoot Wearing a Padded Full-Body Suit — See Her Outfit!

Noah's Cyrus' high-fashion streak is on a roll!

The rising pop star took to Instagram on Friday with new outfit photos, this time channeling avant-garde style in the streets of Paris.

Cyrus' haute look in question is a black full-body puffer dress and a balaclava with a structural top by clothing brand Colors. The one-piece also features small slits through which she peeked her hands, also covered in black chiffon gloves.

In the photo carousel, the 23-year-old stands poised in the structured costume.

She even got a stamp of approval from her mom, Tish Cyrus, who commented with fire emojis.

Last month, Cyrus entered 2023 with some chic plans ahead of her: Paris Couture Fashion Week, where she wasn't afraid to bare her skin in the wintry temps.

While making her rounds through the event's circuit, the "July" singer wore a Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture black gown that left little to the imagination, courtesy of its wide and low belly-button-grazing neckline, which put most of her chest on display.

A large black chain necklace covered the gap and slightly ensured that Cyrus wouldn't see a fashion faux pas.

Before that, she had a free-the-nipple moment at another fashion show donning a sheer baby blue Arturo Obegero sheer bodycon. She also chose to experiment with her beauty by sporting bleached eyebrows that contrasted against her black hair.

And just before announcing her debut album, The Hardest Part, last year, Cyrus hit the 2022 Grammys wearing a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with a billowing silk stole around her shoulders.

"I am obsessed with this look," the American Horror Story star said during Live from E!: Grammy Awards. "I feel so honored to be able to wear this piece tonight..."

The carpet-stopping ensemble definitely carried an air of originality with it, which is what her dad and legendary musician, Billy Ray Cyrus, encouraged her to embrace ahead of her first Grammys in 2021 (when she was nominated for best new artist).

"You got to tune out the naysayers. You got to tune it out. Every thought is like a seed," he told his daughter on Spotify's For the Record podcast in March 2021.

"And you just got to plant those positive seeds. It's the thoughts that I plant in my mind that will be the seeds to the fruit that will manifest in my garden. And remember, music changes everything," he added.