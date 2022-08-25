Noah Centineo Spotted with a Shaved Head and New Tattoo on His Scalp While Out in L.A.

Noah Centineo is sporting a bear instead of hair!

The 26-year-old actor debuted a new look this week when he was photographed with a shaved head during an outing with his friends in Los Feliz, California.

In the snap, Centineo also appeared to have new ink on his scalp that resembles a brown bear and two cubs.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Centineo quickly became known as a Hollywood heartthrob with luscious locks after his roles in romantic comedy films such as Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before and The Perfect Date.

However, in 2019, the star shocked fans when he debuted a buzz cut in a selfie on his Instagram. Though the actor made no mention of his new 'do at the time, his fans and followers noticed immediately.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"NOAH CENTINEO BUZZED HIS HAIR… IM NOT OKAY," one said.

After growing his hair back, the actor appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last February and revealed what style he wanted to try out next.

RELATED VIDEO: Noah Centineo on 'Mind-Blowing' Way To All the Boys Films Changed His Life: 'I'm Very Grateful'

"When did this happen? Is this a quarantine thing?" host James Corden asked after noticing the actor's growing hair at the time.

"No, weirdly it has nothing to do with quarantine and everything to do with me being unemployed," Centineo joked, adding, "I have this secret aspiration where I actually want to be able to do a man bun because I've never done it before."

"I think you've got to have a certain face for a man bun, and let me tell you, you've got one," Corden told Centineo, who later quipped, "Takes one to know one."

"Nooo, me with a man bun? That's a man on the brink of a breakdown," the talk show host said. "If you see me with a man bun, you will know I'm going through a divorce and I'm not seeing my kids at the moment."