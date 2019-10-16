Noah Centineo Just Debuted a Buzz Cut and His Fans Are Not Okay

There’s a new hair trend bubbling up among young Hollywood’s hottest stars: buzz cuts. And, much to the Internet’s dismay, Noah Centineo is the latest celeb to shave his head.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star debuted his freshly buzzed hair and clean-shaven face in a smiley selfie posted to his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“I’m right here,” Centineo, who’s holding a coffee to-go cup and wearing a navy blue t-shirt teamed with a black leather watch, captioned the snap.

In a second Instagram Story posted a few hours later, a shirtless Centineo flashes a grin before flipping the camera around to film his cat drinking from the sink.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Noah Centineo/Instagram

Although the haircut reveal was subtle, his fans took notice — naturally, they took to Twitter to air their grievances.

“First Charlie Puth then Austin Mahone then Tom Holland and now Noah Centineo,” one user wrote, pointing out the fast-growing trend among young Hollywood’s hottest stars. “STOP SHAVING YOUR HEADS PEOPLE WHAT’S WRONG WITH Y’ALL.”

“NOAH CENTINEO BUZZED HIS HAIR… IM NOT OKAY,” another fan said.

First Charlie Puth then Austin Mahone then Tom Holland and now Noah Centineo

STOP SHAVING YOUR HEADS PEOPLE WHAT'S WRONG WITH Y'ALL — Nelly (@AmeezyHadMeLike) October 15, 2019

NOAH CENTINEO BUZZED HIS HAIR… IM NOT OKAY — Juanida Sun (@juanida_sun) October 16, 2019

After securing his status as a Hollywood heartthrob status last year, the Perfect Date star has mostly rocked a sexy scruffy look, sporting curly long locks and facial hair (which he bleached blonde last month). So — in the Internet’s defense — Centineo’s buzz cut is going to take some getting used to.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

His new ‘do comes just weeks after Holland debuted short hair, leaving Twitter in tears.

In a video message captured by a few sharp-eyed social media users and posted to Twitter, the 23-year-old actor (whose luscious brown locks appeared in both of his Spider-Man films) debuted a game-changing buzz cut.

“TOM HOLLAND IS HAIRLESS NOOOOOO,” one Twitter user proclaimed.“WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY IN MEMORY OF TOM HOLLAND’S PRINCE CHARMING HAIR. GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN REST IN PEACE,” another fan wrote, alongside a picture of the star.

WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY IN MEMORY OF TOM HOLLAND’S PRINCE CHARMING HAIR. GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN REST IN PEACE 😭 pic.twitter.com/ITQEmbRmI7 — halioween (@dreamjosten) October 8, 2019

And although the Spider-Man star is far from bald, that didn’t stop fans from comparing his new look to that of Caillou, a children’s cartoon character and the frequent subject of Internet memes.

tom holland shaved his head and now he looks like caillou pic.twitter.com/Hl62UJ0JIB — madison (@madisonripIey) October 8, 2019

So, why the dramatic chop? Holland is currently filming Cherry, which “parallels the true life story of the author, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD, fell into opioid addiction and began robbing banks,” Variety revealed exclusively in March.