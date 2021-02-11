The actor has been growing his hair out for months in the hopes of rocking the 2010s trend

Noah Centineo Says He Has a 'Secret Aspiration' to Sport a Man Bun: 'I've Never Done It Before'

Noah Centineo has a "secret aspiration" to bring back one of the hottest hairstyles of the 2010s.

During Wednesday's episode of the The Late Late Show with James Corden, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor, 24, revealed why he's been growing out his hair for the last few months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When did this happen? Is this a quarantine thing?" Corden, 42, asked.

"No, weirdly it has nothing to do with quarantine and everything to do with me being unemployed," Centineo joked, adding, "I have this secret aspiration where I actually want to be able to do a man bun because I've never done it before."

"I think you've got to have a certain face for a man bun, and let me tell you, you've got one," Corden told the heartthrob, who quipped, "Takes one to know one."

Image zoom Credit: Terence Patrick/CBS

"Nooo, me with a man bun? That's a man on the brink of a breakdown," the talk show host said. "If you see me with a man bun, you will know I'm going through a divorce and I'm not seeing my kids at the moment."

In 2019, the star shocked fans when he debuted a buzz cut in a smiley selfie on his Instagram Story.

"I'm right here," Centineo captioned the snap, wearing a navy blue T-shirt teamed with a black leather watch.

In a second Instagram Story shared a few hours later, a shirtless Centineo flashed a grin before flipping the camera around to film his cat drinking from the sink.

Image zoom Credit: Getty

The actor made no mention of his new 'do, but his fans and followers noticed immediately.

"First Charlie Puth then Austin Mahone then Tom Holland and now Noah Centineo," one user wrote at the time, pointing out others who went for a buzzed look. "STOP SHAVING YOUR HEADS PEOPLE WHAT'S WRONG WITH Y'ALL."