Noah Centineo Just Dyed His Beard Blonde - and the Internet Has Questions

Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo, 23, just switched up his signature look – and his fans are shocked.

The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star debuted a freshly-bleached beard on his Instagram stories on Saturday, captioning the photo, “What’s happened.”

After posting his scruffy new beard, Centineo sent his fans on the internet into a frenzy.

One Twitter user expressed concern for the actor: “Noah centineo bleached his beard… you know you’re REALLY going through something when you bleach your BEARD.”

Another user wrote, “For the very first time, i’m requesting that you please shave off your beard (i can’t believe i actually said that).”

In response to the social media reaction, Centineo posted another video on his Instagram story. “I didn’t bleach my beard. That would be ridiculous,” he says chuckling while tagging haircolorist Shah Karegar.

After seeing the video, a Twitter user wrote: “Let’s just hope he doesn’t bleach his hair,” while another user said, “I’m scared.”

Some fans speculate the new beard color is for his upcoming role as He-Man in the remake of Masters of the Universe, as one fan responded to the actor on Twitter “Prepping for he-man dude? First the beard then the hair!”

“It’s a really big responsibility,” Centineo told MTV News of playing the iconic superhero with a blonde bob. “It’s a new universe and it’s a new studio and their take on a universe.”

The actor hasn’t shared any more footage of his bleached beard, but it appears, for now, that he hasn’t messed with his curly mane.