Deal Alert! These Best-Selling Tights Are Just $2 on Amazon Today

Image zoom Amazon

As the weather cools down, it’s time to switch out that summer wardrobe for your fall favorites. While there are some dresses you can still wear as the weather changes, you’ll probably want to pair them with warmer shoes and tights. I’m usually replacing most of my tights every season, so I’m always looking for a good deal on longer-lasting pairs. Fortunately for anyone looking to stock up like me, Amazon’s number one best-selling tights are on sale for just $2 today (yes, seriously).

The No Nonsense Women’s Super Opaque Control-Top Tights aren’t only Amazon best-sellers — they’re also the most reviewed pair on the retail giant. While purchasing the tights at their original price, usually between $4.50 and $8, wouldn’t necessarily break the bank, snagging them for practically pocket change is a deal you just can’t miss. Right now, you can grab a black pair in every size from small to double XL for just $2.09, while the espresso (a reddish brown) and graphite heather (grey) colors are going for $2.25.

Image zoom

Buy It! No Nonsense Women’s Super Opaque Control-Top Tights, $2.09; amazon.com

Made from nylon and spandex, reviewers say the No Nonsense tights are super soft and stretchy compared to other itchy tights they can barely squeeze into. Over 1,600 shoppers have left the tights five-star reviews, agreeing that they’re comfortable, true to size, and warm enough to wear through the winter. Many customers also leave their height and weight measurements to help others decide what size they should purchase, so you can mine the reviews section if you’re trying to find your perfect fit.

RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing Their Denim With These Ultra Comfy and Flattering Pull-on Jeans

“Let me start by saying that I have owned two pairs of Spanx tights and they have lasted for the past 2 years. I take care of my tights and I am not afraid of spending good money on them. I work in management and have to dress up everyday for work. But over the past 3 years, I have lost 115 pounds, so needless to say… I needed to invest in new tights!” one shopper wrote. “After reading the reviews, I thought why not? These are excellent tights, they fit well, they don’t roll down. They look very nice, they are dark enough to hide my imperfections but aren’t too dark. I have a ton of loose skin around my stomach and waist and they suck it all in really well. I bought a size large and they are perfect. I am 5’4 inches tall and weigh 160 lbs for reference. Don’t hesitate, buy these tights today!”

Another reviewer wrote, “I have reordered these tights multiple times. I have yet to find anything that can compare. They’re very opaque and very cozy. They’ve kept my legs warm all winter while still getting to wear skirts and dresses. Very durable of all the pairs I’ve bought not one of them has ripped. They’ve been washed multiple times and still in perfect shape. The control top is perfect in my opinion. It’s so stretchy I can stretch it completely over my stomach if I wanted so it doesn’t dig into my tummy, but I don’t find the band tight enough that that is a problem unless I plan on doing a lot of sitting. The tights also stay up all day which is great!”

I don’t know about you, but I’ll be adding quite a few pairs of No Nonsense tights to my cart ASAP. We’re not sure how long they’ll be on sale, and some sizes in certain colors seem to be going fast — so if you’re interested, you’ll definitely want to shop quickly!