Over 2,200 Amazon Shoppers Think You Need These Flattering Denim Leggings That Actually Have Pockets

Denim leggings — you either love ‘em or you’re not the biggest fan. If do enjoy them, that’s probably because you’ve found a pair that fit right and feel good. (Congrats!) If you don’t, that’s most likely because every pair you’ve tried just hasn’t worked out for you. But if you’re still holding out hope, Amazon shoppers have a recommendation they just can’t stop raving about: the No Nonsense Denim Leggings.

The leggings have racked up over 2,200 five-star reviews from customers who say they “hug you in all the right places,” and actually “look like real jeans rather than tights.” Made from a cotton and polyester fabric blend, the leggings come in three washes — black, dark denim, and white — and range in size from small to double XL. They feature a faux fly, faux front pockets, and real back pockets (a rare find!). Many shoppers mentioned their hip measurements and weight in their reviews, and even included photographs, making it easier for others to decide on the best size.

While the leggings have been listed on Amazon since 2015, they’ve been climbing up the best-sellers charts recently — currently, they take up the 6th best-selling spot in the site’s leggings category. The brand makes a few other versions of the leggings, too, including different washes, prints, and even a capri fit.

Customers sing the praises of No Nonsense Denim Leggings in their reviews, calling them super comfortable (“I accidentally fell asleep on the couch in these. I slept all night, very comfortably”) and very flattering. Plus, many say they aren’t see through and won’t lose their shape over time.

“I’m new to jeggings, but I love them. Took three pairs on a cruise… They were comfortable, weren’t heavy to pack like jeans, and they were soft on my sunburned skin. I think I’ll be wear these often, to work on casual dress days or just running around,” one reviewer wrote. “I wear a 14 in pants and went with the XL. To me they fit just right — I’m not being sawed in half at the gut and the pants are not too snug (or too loose) in the leg.”

Whether you’re tired of stiff jeans or want to get away with wearing leggings that don’t look like leggings, the No Nonsense Denim Leggings might just be what you’ve been searching for.