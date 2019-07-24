Image zoom NiteCap

Female entrepreneur Sarah Marantz Lindenberg, the founder of NiteCap, has encountered cultural appropriation backlash for selling a silk head wrap that draws comparisons to sleep bonnets worn by black women for centuries.

Marantz Lindenberg launched her brand in 2019 after experiencing breakouts on her face, back and neck from sleeping with her hair down. “My concept came out of a problem that needed solving,” she said in a recent interview with Fashion magazine. “It inspired me to create something of my own.”

However, controversy arose as Marantz Lindenberg, who is a white woman, did not mention the history of hair wrapping long rooted in black culture when discussing the inspiration for her $98 NiteCap in the interview. An editors note that reads “Though not strictly used just for sleeping, the item has a long history in black hair culture” has since been added to the article.

Marantz Lindenberg also said she wanted to create NiteCap because there was no “functional and fashionable solution for me” on the market, adding “synthetic fabrics that I felt did more damage, or horrible colors that I felt silly going to sleep in.”

Upon seeing the NiteCap, women on Twitter erupted with criticism towards Marantz Lindenberg for her lack of acknowledgement towards black hair wrapping tradition.

“What fresh hell is this white nonsense? Black women have done this since forever. There are products already in existence. But Becky discovered it like Columbus discovered America. #NotToday,” a Twitter user said.

Someone else shared the Fashion magazine interview with Marantz Lindenberg and said, “(Un)believable, @fashionmagazine. Black women have been wearing their hair in bonnets for DECADES, and this woman’s product is written about as though it’s some sort of innovation.”

“Black Twitter, I think we can end this lady business. Tired of white people stealing/appropriating our culture and profiting off of it like they invented it! #NiteCap #SarahMarantz,” another person said.

Others also slammed the founder for selling the NiteCap for nearly $100, while many woman have bought similar styles for years at a fraction of the price.

“My Grandmother, Mama, Sister, and all the black females in my communities have been wearing a NiteCap for years…$6.99 Walgreen or Target…$4.00 Beauty Supply Store…” one Twitter user wrote.

Another person said: “This #NiteCap situation has me snickering. TL;DR: Some lady calls herself entrepreneuring SILK BONNETS FOR THE HAIR and is selling them for $100. Ma’am, we can get a bonnet for 2 or 3 bucks at the store down the street. We (black women) been had these for DECADES, sit down.”

