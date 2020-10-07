'90s Supermodels Join Forces for a Docuseries That Celebrates 'Friendship, Dreams and Perseverance'

The Apple TV+ docuseries follows the lives and careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington from the '80s to present day

Nineties nostalgia continues!

Four of the most iconic faces of the decade — Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington — are teaming up for an Apple TV+ docuseries about their journey to stardom entitled “The Supermodels.” The longtime friends (who are now all in their 50s) announced the news on Tuesday, posting an iconic photo of themselves walking arm and arm at the Versace fall 1991 fashion show on Instagram.

"To finally have the opportunity to tell our story in collaboration with the brilliant team at Imagine, and under the direction of Barbara Kopple, is as exciting for us as we hope it will be for viewers," Evangelista captioned her post. "I would love for people to see this as a celebration of not only our individual stories, but also to the power of friendship, dreams and perseverance."

While Campbell wrote: "My sisters Christy, Linda, Cindy and I are extremely thrilled to share our story with the world," adding, "We hope our journey seen in the docuseries will encourage, motivate and inspire young people around the world."

The docuseries, Crawford explained, will "explore the dynamic personalities, and shifts in media and culture that helped shape and define this iconic era."

"I’m excited to reunite with my friends to both celebrate and examine the way supermodels transcended the traditional perceptions and limits of modeling in the fashion industry through time," she wrote.

Fans and followers shared their excitement and reminisced on a time when “supermodels ruled the world” in the comment section.

“Amazing time I remember watching this on VH1 when supermodels ruled the world and then reading this on a book a true moment in fashion and music,” one person wrote. “i still listen to FREEDOM and it takes me back to the supermodels,” the social media user added, referencing the music video for George Michael’s 1990 hit that starred Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington (along with fellow supermodel Tatjana Patitz).

"The single greatest modeling photo in existence," someone else said of the Versace runway shot. "Those were the times those were the girls 😉 ! ❤️" another Instagram user wrote.

The docuseries is directed by Kopple, a two-time Academy Award winner, and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. According to WWD, "The Supermodels" spans from the 80s to present day, and will show the work all four women are doing now — from modeling and business ventures to philanthropy.