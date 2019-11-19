Nina Dobrev's Travel Must-Haves
Actress and entrepreneur (she just invested in Twice toothpaste) Nina Dobrev is rarely in one place for long, which means she’s got her packing list down to a science. So if she’s sharing her essentials, we’re taking notes for our holiday travels and beyond. Read on to see what you’ll always find in her carry-on.
Monogrammed Eye Mask
“I sleep on almost every flight, and a big part of that is my eye mask. It blocks out all the light and sends a message to people to leave me alone. Literally. Leatherology lets you customize your eye mask, and mine says “BYEEEEE’.”
Buy It! Leatherology eye mask, $25 (before monogramming); leatherology.com
Tatcha Mask
“Another mask must is my Tatcha Luminous deep hydration revitalizing eye mask.”
Buy It! Tatcha masks, $95 for 4; sephora.com
Dior Lip Balm
“My lips get very dry when I’m above 10,000 feet. So I’m constantly reapplying my Dior hydrating lip balm.”
Buy It! Dior Lip Glow, $34; sephora.com
Slip Silk Pillowcase
“I travel with a full size pillow on every flight, with a black Slip pillow case. I used to forget my pillow on the plane or in the hotel rooms when the cases were white. So I switched the color and haven’t forgotten it since! Also, the silky case is great for wrinkle prevention!”
Buy It! Slip silk pillowcase, $85; nordstrom.com
AirPods
“AirPods! (Or any earphones that work for you!) I have a Spotify spa playlist downloaded that I play in my buds when I’m sleeping on planes that cancels out the noise in the air.”
Buy It! Apple AirPods, $139; amazon.com
Twice Toothpaste
“I brush my teeth when I board a flight and right before I deplane. I use Twice toothpaste, twice each flight! I love it so much, I invested in the company. Because it’s got all the good stuff, none of the harmful stuff.”
Buy It! Twice toothpaste, $32 for a 4-pack; smiletwice.com
Dior Nail Serum
“My hands get so dry, so I use this nail serum that I rub into my cuticles and then the rest of my hands.”
Buy It! Dior Huile Abricot daily nutritive serum, $28; nordstrom.com