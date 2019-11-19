Nina Dobrev's Travel Must-Haves

The actress and entrepreneur is always on the go. Here's what you'll find in her carry-on no matter where in the world she is
By Alex Apatoff
November 19, 2019 04:41 PM

Michael Bezjian/Getty

Actress and entrepreneur (she just invested in Twice toothpaste) Nina Dobrev is rarely in one place for long, which means she’s got her packing list down to a science. So if she’s sharing her essentials, we’re taking notes for our holiday travels and beyond. Read on to see what you’ll always find in her carry-on.

Monogrammed Eye Mask

Leatherology

“I sleep on almost every flight, and a big part of that is my eye mask. It blocks out all the light and sends a message to people to leave me alone. Literally. Leatherology lets you customize your eye mask, and mine says “BYEEEEE’.”

Buy It! Leatherology eye mask, $25 (before monogramming); leatherology.com

Tatcha Mask

Tatcha

“Another mask must is my Tatcha Luminous deep hydration revitalizing eye mask.”

Buy It! Tatcha masks, $95 for 4; sephora.com

Dior Lip Balm

Sephora

“My lips get very dry when I’m above 10,000 feet. So I’m constantly reapplying my Dior hydrating lip balm.”

Buy It! Dior Lip Glow, $34; sephora.com

Slip Silk Pillowcase

Nordstrom

“I travel with a full size pillow on every flight, with a black Slip pillow case. I used to forget my pillow on the plane or in the hotel rooms when the cases were white. So I switched the color and haven’t forgotten it since! Also, the silky case is great for wrinkle prevention!”

Buy It! Slip silk pillowcase, $85; nordstrom.com

AirPods

Apple

“AirPods! (Or any earphones that work for you!) I have a Spotify spa playlist downloaded that I play in my buds when I’m sleeping on planes that cancels out the noise in the air.”

Buy It! Apple AirPods, $139; amazon.com

Twice Toothpaste

Twice

“I brush my teeth when I board a flight and right before I deplane. I use Twice toothpaste, twice each flight! I love it so much, I invested in the company. Because it’s got all the good stuff, none of the harmful stuff.”

Buy It! Twice toothpaste, $32 for a 4-pack; smiletwice.com

Dior Nail Serum

Nordstrom

“My hands get so dry, so I use this nail serum that I rub into my cuticles and then the rest of my hands.”

Buy It! Dior Huile Abricot daily nutritive serum, $28; nordstrom.com

