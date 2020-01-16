Forget Sneakers, Nina Dobrev Found the Comfy Black Boots You’ll Want to Wear Instead

Image zoom P&P/MEGA

You may not think to wear the same shoes for a long hike on the trails as you would for a quick stroll around the neighborhood with your pup, but it looks like Nina Dobrev does.

The star, who’s known to take a pretty down-to-earth dressing approach when she’s not attending a red carpet event, was photographed out and about in Los Angeles with her canine bestie in tow. Sure, the pup likely had dog lovers swooning at first sight, but as a fashion obsessive, I couldn’t help but take note of Dobrev’s exceptionally easygoing outfit. She wore sleek black leggings (the ideal base to any outfit), an oversized sweater (another staple I’m living in this time of year), and what are perhaps the coolest pair of black boots I’ve seen all season — and let’s just say, I’ve seen a lot.

Dobrev’s boots are from Sorel, a functional footwear brand Katie Holmes and Kate Middleton have both worn in the past, too. What sets hers apart from the others, though, is that they don’t look like your typical Sorels. Hers are dubbed the Harlow Lace Up Hiking Boot, and as the name describes, it’s a hiker-inspired bootie with a lace-up front. It’s also designed with a comfy EVA footbed and a molded rubber outsole for no-slip traction. They’re equal parts stylish and practical, and that makes them pretty darn perfect, if you ask us.

There truly is nothing better than finding a shoe that can, in short, do it all. And according to the brand, these Sorel boots “never quit” (a.k.a. they can do it all). Shop Dobrev’s exact booties on Zappos, plus a handful of other versatile black booties, below, that you can wear for practically every occasion on your calendar. Prepare to say goodbye to your go-to sneakers for the time being.

