Nina Dobrev and Boyfriend Shaun White Go on a 'Fendi Bender' in Matching Logo Swimsuits
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are totally in-sync when it comes to their style!
The couple, who is currently celebrating White's retirement from professional snowboarding on a gorgeous getaway at Auberge Resorts' celeb-loved wellness retreat Hacienda AltaGracia in Costa Rica, showed off their twinning style in matching Fendi swimsuits while lounging poolside.
"accidentally got into a Fendi bender in Costa Rica," Dobrev captioned a carousel of the couple wearing their Fendi finest, both dressed in the label's classic FF logo.
Both Dobrev's monogram one-piece and White's swim trunks retail for $530 and are selling out fast as summer approaches.
The couple's getaway comes after White announced that the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, would serve as his final competition before retiring from professional snowboarding.
The couple has been making the most of their trip, enjoying everything from surfing to zip-lining to some time at the resort's onsite wellness center, The Well.
Dobrev indulged in a clay body mask while visiting The Well and shared her experience on Instagram.
Earlier this month, the Vampire Diaries alum also helped her Olympian boyfriend celebrate his retirement earlier with an intimate party of close friends, all wearing red wigs in tribute to his signature hair color.