Nina Dobrev Gives Shaun White's Hair a 'Quarantine Cut' in Couple's Instagram Debut

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are Instagram official!

The couple made their debut on social media together on Thursday with posts showing the Vampire Diaries actress giving the Olympic gold medalist a haircut.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Adding to resume: hairdresser ✂️" Dobrev, 31, wrote in the caption of her photo with White.

In the snap, the actress holds up a pair of scissors while her snowboarding beau looks on with a frightened expression on his face. Dobrev also included a boomerang in the post showing off the large amount of hair she had cut.

White, 33, shared his own post, writing in the caption, "My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did 😨✂️."

"#QuarantineCuts," the athlete added alongside before and after photos of his new 'do as well as a sped up video of Dobrev working on his hair.

PEOPLE reported on the couple's relationship earlier this month.

"Their friends were surprised at first about the relationship but now that they’ve seen them together it actually makes a lot of sense," a source told PEOPLE on May 6.

"They’re both goofy and have a similar sense of humor and are super adventurous," the source added. "They have plenty in common."

Image zoom Shaun White Shaun White/instagram

The duo first sparked dating rumors back in March, when they were spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, California.

Dobrev and White were photographed on the bike ride, for which the Lucky Day star wore a black down jacket and leggings, while the Olympian wore sunglasses, a grey sweatshirt and carried a dog under one arm.

White has made an appearance on Dobrev's Instagram once before — though his face remained out of the frame.

In April, Dobrev shared a silly video of how she washes her groceries to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — using White's arms instead of her own to demonstrate. While Dobrev didn't identify White in the video, eagle-eyed fans matched a visible tattoo to White's.

Dobrev has been sharing photos from a road trip throughout Utah, Arizona and Nevada on her Instagram over the past week.