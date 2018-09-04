The Burning Man 2018 Looks You Need to See, from Nina Dobrev to Alessandra Ambrosio

Nina Dobrev/Instagram

Whether it’s for Coachella, Governor’s Ball or Burning Man, celebrities will travel far and wide for music and culture festivals. And no matter what they’re attending, one detail always shines through: their outfits.

And for the last week and a half, stars like Nina Dobrev, Alessandra Ambrosio and Heidi Klum took the Nevada desert by storm to attend Burning Man, the home of bandanas, ski goggles and all of the chunky silver jewelry. And of course, their looks were on point.

Nina Dobrev made her mark at the event in a number of different outfits featuring everything from crop tops to camouflage. In her photos, Dobrev can be seen wearing a black, crochet, fringe v-neck dress with a neck-full of silver necklaces, an ensemble she paired with pigtails and heavily-embellished pink heart-shaped sunglasses.

For another photo opp, Dobrev wore a hot pink wig with a leopard-print coat, a crop top and sequin pants with silver suspenders. (“I feel like we’re on Mars,” she captioned one of her Instagram stories from the event.)

Karlie Kloss also followed up her recent engagement to Joshua Kushner with a trip to the festival. The model posted a series of artistic photos on Instagram in camo, tie-dye and even light-up outfits, captioned “done and dusted,” alluding to Burning Man’s notoriously dry climate.

Alessandra Ambrosio also attended the festival wearing a white cut-out bodysuit, a white fringe “skirt” and a feather-embellished headpiece.

And Heidi Klum, a Burning Man regular, also made an appearance, She wore her hair twisted into tight curls, a style she paired with a long white faux fur coat while she snuggled with boyfriend Tom Kaulitz.