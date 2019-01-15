Nina Agdal has a confession to make about her boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook.

Over the weekend, Agdal, 26, shared a selfie from a romantic outing with Brinkley-Cook, 23, and raved over their “comfortable relationship.”

“Went on a date with Jack last night and actually tried to be hot. Woke up this morning like myself again, hungover with a mask on. Feels good to be in a comfortable relationship,” Agdal wrote.

While many fans praised the couple for being relationship goals, one follower, in particular, wasn’t buying it.

“B honest. If he was broke. U wouldn’t b with him,” the fan wrote in the comment section.

Agdal jokingly responded with, “probably not.”

Nina Agdal/Instagram

Agdal and Brinkley-Cook have been dating for a little over a year. The lovebirds were first spotted out together in New York City during summer 2017.

Since getting together, Agdal has shared a number of photos of herself with Brinkley-Cook on her Instagram page.

Last month, Agdal posted adorable moment of herself and Brinkley-Cook from Christmas day wearing festive holiday pajamas.

“Merry Sexmas to me jk,” Agdal captioned the shot. In the photo, Agdal can be seen wearing red onesie adorned with snowflakes, while Brinkley-Cook sported a Santa Claus onesie meant to look as though he was exposing his abs.

Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley-Cook Taylor Hill/Getty

Brinkely-Cook has also made his affection for Agdal known. In March, he shared a sweet birthday tribute to his model love writing, “Happy birthday cowgirl. To the moon and back.”

Brinkley-Cook also shared a shot of Agdal partying with his sisters and famous mom Christie Brinkley back in July.

Agdal previously opened up about her relationship with Christie during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year.

“It’s actually really, really good. Me and Christie are super cool,” Agdal explained. “She’s one of the most, you know, the smartest woman and one of the most beautiful women. I like get surprised, I walk out of the door in the Hamptons at 10 a.m. and she looks 10 times better than I do at all times. She’s an incredible woman. She’s so sweet.”

Her romance with Brinkley-Cook sparked a few months after her split with Leonardo DiCaprio following a yearlong relationship.