YouTuber Nikkie 'NikkieTutorials' de Jager Says Arrests Were Made in Her Home Robbery Case

YouTube star Nikkie de Jager is giving fans an update in her home robbery case.

Four months after the 26-year-old beauty guru, known online as NikkieTutorials, and her fiancé Dylan Drossaers were “attacked” and robbed at their Netherlands home, de Jager revealed in a YouTube video that arrests have been made in the case.

"It feels really weird to be able to talk about this finally, but here it goes," Nikkie told her 13.7 million subscribers in the video, which she uploaded on Wednesday. "Today I got the news from the Dutch police that arrests were made in the case of my home robbery back in August."

"That was one of the most scary, traumatizing things to ever happen in my life," she recalled. "Dylan and I are in close contact with the detectives who have been working on this case so amazingly and from here on out, Dylan and I are just going to wait and see what happens in this case."

In August, the beauty influencer revealed the news on social media that she and Drossaers had been "attacked" and robbed.

“Earlier today one of my biggest nightmares became reality when we got robbed under gun point at our own home,” she wrote in a statement.

“Dylan and myself got attacked but physically we’re okay. Mentally it’s a whole other story,” she continued. “I’m writing this message for now to let you know that we are ‘okay’ and safe. Thank you for understanding as I take the next couple of days to myself.”

A week after her statement, she released a YouTube video and opened up about the toll it took on her mental health.

"Having one of those worst nightmares come true is very surreal, but it also puts a lot of things in perspective," de Jager said in the video. "Now more than ever, you realize that family is everything, and being in good health is even more important. So maybe, one day, I'll be able to tell you everything. But right now, it's impossible for my mental state."

Many members of the YouTube community sent supportive messages to de Jager.

"I’m so f— glad you are okay," wrote James Charles. "I love you so so so so so much."

"Omg I’m praying for you! Ilysm😭❤️," added Patrick Starr.

At the time of the incident, the East-Brabant police also tweeted about a robbery that took place that day in Uden, where the couple live.

According to police, “at least 3 perpetrators” fled from a home after threatening the residents, who were not identified, “with possibly a firearm,” according to The Independent.

Earlier this year, de Jager came out as transgender.

"I want to start the year off with the truth, I want to start the year off by finally revealing a part of my life that has made me who I am. I want to talk about a part of myself that makes me, me,” the popular beauty influencer revealed back in a YouTube video in January. “I can’t believe I’m saying this today to all of you for the entire world to see but damn it feels good to finally do it.”

Near the end of the video (which has since amassed over 36 million views), de Jager also confirmed that she was being blackmailed by people who wanted to leak her secret to the press. She boldly raised her middle finger towards them, quipping “I hope you sit nice on it!”