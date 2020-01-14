Nikkie 'NikkieTutorials' de Jager Supported by Celebrities After Revealing She’s Transgender

Some of the biggest Hollywood stars are showing their support for YouTube star Nikkie de Jager after she told the world she is transgender this week.

On Monday, the 25-year-old beauty influencer, better known as NikkieTutorials, came out to her over 12 million YouTube subscribers and over 13 million Instagram followers in an emotionally candid video.

“When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body which means that I am transgender. Now, so surreal saying this. Filming this video is scary but it feels so liberating and freeing,” de Jager said in the 17-minute clip, which has since been viewed more than 16 million times and counting.

Following the social media star’s coming out, many of de Jager’s famous fans showed their support. On Instagram, pop superstar Ariana Grande commented a series of emojis in solidarity with the beauty guru, “🖤🙏🏼🖤🙏🏼🖤🙏🏼🖤🙏🏼🖤☁️☁️☁️☁️.”

Another pop singer, Kim Petras, said that de Jager’s announcement “melted my whole heart honestly.”

“i’m so happy n proud for @NikkieTutorials 💕 ur freee f-n beautiful n a f-n legend . that s— had me emotional 💕💕💕,” tweeted Petras, who is a trailblazer for transgender representation in the music industry.

Amber Rose also voiced her happiness for de Jager in the comment section, writing, “So proud and happy for you!!! 🥰😍😘,” while dancer Maddie Ziegler commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️so so amazing.”

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs too shared kind words for de Jager, commenting, “Thank you @nikkietutorials 🙏🏼😘♥️,” and actress Lena Dunham dropped in a row of emojis under de Jager’s post: “❤️🙏🌟❤️.”

“I want to start the year off with the truth, I want to start the year off by finally revealing a part of my life that has made me who I am. I want to talk about a part of myself that makes me, me,” de Jager said in her video. “I can’t believe I’m saying this today to all of you for the entire world to see but damn it feels good to finally do it.”

She added: “I am NikkieTutorials and I am Nikkie. I am me. We don’t need labels. If we are going to put a label on it, yes, I am transgender. But at the end of the day, I am me. And at the end of the day, you are you.”

The social media star — whose most viral video “The Power of Makeup” boasts a staggering 41 million views — thanked her mom for being supportive and accepting, revealing that she was allowed to grow her hair out at age 6 and wear girl’s clothes a few years later.

De Jager was also upfront about the details of her transition, saying she was fully transitioned by 19 and transitioned while appearing on YouTube.

Next, de Jager touched on her relationship with fiancé, Dylan (who proposed to the YouTube star during a trip to Italy over the summer) telling fans that she “wished she told him sooner” but that they are handling matters privately.

De Jager said she didn’t publicly disclose her transgender identity sooner because she “wanted my channel to be about my art.”

“At the end of the day, my story is beautiful,” she said. “I’m proud of my story. No more holding back. No more secrets.”