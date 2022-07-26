Nikkie de Jager Talks Wedding Day Glam Plan and Her 'Happy Ending' with Fiancé Dylan Drossaers

Beauty vlogging superstar and makeup artist Nikkie de Jager, also known as NikkiTutorials, covers The Knot's fall 2022 issue in some serious bridal glam

YouTube Beauty Sensation NikkieTutorials Debuts in The Knot Magazine as the Fall 2022 Issue Cover Star

Nikki de Jager is a beaming bride-to-be!

On Tuesday, the YouTube sensation and makeup artist, commonly known as her online moniker NikkieTutorials, was named The Knot's Fall 2022 cover star.

In conversation with Shelly Brown, Senior Beauty and Fashion Editor at The Knot, de Jager opened up about everything from her wedding day preparations and her love story with fiancé Dylan Drossaers to her coming-out journey.

"We are honored to have NikkieTutorials as our cover star for the Fall issue of The Knot Magazine as she is a testament of authenticity that we hope will inspire many couples," Brown said of de Jager's cover girl moment.

YouTube Beauty Sensation NikkieTutorials Debuts in The Knot Magazine as the Fall 2022 Issue Cover Star

The 28-year-old internet star teased her glam for the big day, a much-anticipated look considering de Jager's status in the makeup community — one that's garnered her millions of followers on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

"There will be something colorful, but I'm also all about the glam. So think of rhinestones across the face. But I also want to be careful, because these pictures will live on until the end of time—and that makeup has got to be perfect. So, better to keep it classy," de Jager said of the makeup she'll be doing herself.

And of course there's the bridal gown, which de Jager says is "going to be a lot of dress."

"Easily the biggest challenge has been the dress. So much depends on the dress. Creating a dress from scratch—because that's what we're doing—has not been easy," de Jager told the outlet. "You have to find a designer who really connects with you, someone you trust."

YouTube Beauty Sensation NikkieTutorials Debuts in The Knot Magazine as the Fall 2022 Issue Cover Star

Left: Credit: Meis Belle Wahr + Jip Merkies Right: Credit: Meis Belle Wahr + Jip Merkies

She also got candid about her relationship with Drossaers, from the moment they met to their 2019 engagement in Puglia, Italy, which de Jager describes as "a moment I'll never forget."

"Dylan is such a great guy and a loving, caring person. I think we were in a relationship for, I don't know, six months, and everything felt right," she said, adding that meeting Drossaers made her idea of a "happy ending" possible.

YouTube Beauty Sensation NikkieTutorials Debuts in The Knot Magazine as the Fall 2022 Issue Cover Star

He was also a pillar of support for de Jager when she publicly came out as a trans woman in 2020.

"When I had to click publish on my coming-out video, it was a very scary moment, because you don't know what the future will bring," de Jager told the outlet, referring to her "I'm Coming Out" video on YouTube (she posted the video after someone threatened to reveal her identity).

YouTube Beauty Sensation NikkieTutorials Debuts in The Knot Magazine as the Fall 2022 Issue Cover Star

"[Dylan] took my hand and looked me in the eyes and said, 'You're going to publish this. We're going to be fine. You got this. Whatever happens, happens, but know that we have each other and it'll be just fine,''' de Jager told The Knot.

At that moment, she realized that Drossaers was her life-long partner. "When he said that I was like, 'This man is never leaving me, and I'm never leaving this man.' I thought, 'That's my person. He is mine until the end of time'."