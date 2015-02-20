Nikki Reed on Her Huge Engagement Ring: 'I Look at It Every Day and I Say, Wow'

If Nikki Reed‘s gorgeous engagement ring had your jaw on your desk this month, you’re not alone — the star herself is still pretty speechless about it!

Rommel Demano/Getty

“It’s so gorgeous, and I’m very lucky for many reasons, but I look at it every day and just think, Wow. I don’t even know what to say,” the actress told PEOPLE of her giant engagement ring Thursday at the Unstopables home fragrance collection launch in N.Y.C. “Is that not the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen in your whole life?”

The bride-to-be (she said “yes!” to boyfriend-turned-fiancé

Ian Somerhalder

in January) couldn’t help showing off the floral-inspired ring.

“I do this,” says Reed, 26, flashing the ring, “and then I glance at it again.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Even more incredible celebrity engagement rings!

Although she’s keeping the story behind the proposal private (“You’ve got to keep some things to yourself and have a moment”), the Twilight alum says she enjoys sharing her happiness with the Vampire Diaries star with fans and loved ones.

“Love is love, and people see it, and they feel it, and everyone’s really attracted to that idea,” she says. “As much as we want to expose as much of that as we can, we also just really want to keep some things for us and our family. You don’t have the opportunity to do that very much with what we do for a living, so we’re going to do our best.”

Moses Robinson/GC Images

The private pair started dating this summer and got serious in the six months leading up to their impending nuptials. Both big animal lovers and advocates, Reed and Somerhalder already have quite the brood already, with two horses, four dogs and three cats.

Thoughts?

—Jeff Nelson