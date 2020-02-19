Nikki Reed Reveals She Helped Create Jenna Dewan's Engagement Ring: 'Such a Beautiful Experience'

Jenna Dewan not only has fiancé Steve Kazee to thank for her stunning engagement ring, but also actress and friend Nikki Reed.

Dewan, 39, and Kazee, 44, announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday, and soon after, Reed, 31, shared a sweet shout-out to the happy couple and revealed she helped design the ring.

“An honor to be a very small part of this special moment,” Reed, the founder of sustainable jewelry brand Bayou with Love, shared on her Instagram Story. “I love you both, and all I can say is your love is pure magic.”

“And I might be biased, but that ring is gorgeoussssss!” Reed continued of Dewan’s unique ring, which features a gold band and a massive diamond.

“Steve, making this with you was such a beautiful experience. Thank you for loving Jenna the way you do,” she added.

Kazee and Dewan, who are also expecting their first child together, both shared the news of their engagement on Instagram with a photo of the pair sharing a kiss as Dewan shows off the ring.

Image zoom Mikki Reed, Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images; Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images; Tara Ziemba/WireImage

Image zoom Nikki Reed's Instagram Story Nikki Reed Instagram

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Is Engaged to Boyfriend Steve Kazee 5 Months After Announcing They Are Having a Baby

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️” Dewan wrote in her caption.

Kazee used his caption to quote some lyrics from the song “Let It Breathe” by Water Liars, writing, “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

The actor and actress couple shared their baby news with PEOPLE in September, saying, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

Dewan is already mother to 6-year-old daughter, Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, 39.

Dewan and Kazee’s engagement comes on the heels of Valentine’s Day, on which both shared sweet tributes to one another on Instagram.

RELATED: Pregnant Jenna Dewan Is ‘So Excited’ for Baby — and Daughter Everly, 6, Had the Cutest Reaction

Image zoom Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee Jenna Dewan Instagram

“You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what i could’ve expected or imagined, and every day i am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you,” the Step Up actress wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple.

The dancer added, “I’ve told you a thousand times and I’ll tell you again..Thank you for finding me i am the luckiest girl alive❤️”

“My whole 🖤 ” Kazee wrote in his post. “I love you. Thank you for being in my life. Thank you for letting me be in your daughters life. Thank you for bringing this new little life into the world. Thank you for loving me like you have. You have healed me with your heart. Happy Valentines Day.”